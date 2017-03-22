Computer Music – THE DROP! – issue 242

Get this Issue Now

THE DROP!

From momentum-building techniques to tension-releasing tactics, this month you’ll become a master of modern arrangements with our in-depth tutorial guide!



Over 15 pages and 17 video lessons, you’ll discover how to…

Give 8 essential drop recipes your own twist – bonus Live 9 project included!

Uncover breakdown and build-up formulas for expert tension-building

Design essential edits and fills to startle and surprise your listeners

Embellish your drops with hard-hitting impact maximisers

Use clever psychoacoustic tricks to pump up your drops

Get pro arrangement tips from Camo & Krooked & Futuristic Polar Bears

Producer Masterclass: Hatcha & Lost

A true pioneer of the UK dubstep scene, DJ Hatcha needs no introduction. Along with Hench Records signee Lost, the pair have whipped up countless bass-heavy bangers over the years. This month, we visit the latter’s Croydon studio for an exclusive session, to find out how the pair created the 2010 classic Al Barsha in FL Studio.



Watch part 1 of the video below, and get access to the entire video in your print or digital copy of CM242!

FREE VST/AU limiter plugin: Venomode Maximal 2 CM

This month’s CM Plugin is an analogue-flavoured limiter (PC/Mac, VST/AU) with a streamlined set of controls and an incredible sound. From transparent peak control through to vibe-laden maximising, you’ll love the versatility and tone of this wicked dynamics processor!



See how the plugin works in the video below, grab the installers with your print or digital copy of CM242, and check out its full spec on our Maximal 2 CM page.

Korg Legacy Session

Classic synths like the Polysix, MS-20 and M1 await in this tutorial, as we show you how to get the most out of Korg’s Legacy Collection instruments. Discover what’s so special about the MS-20’s filters, build polyphonic patches in the Polysix, get your head around the Wavestation’s wavesequences, and much more as we pay homage to the Japanese electronic innovators.

Cinematic Atmospheres

Synth soundtracks are back! And this issue we’re taking a look at how you can create compelling synth atmospheres yourself. We’ll take you through cinematic music theory and give you a crash course in creating dark and evolving, layered atmospheres that completely steal the show. Check out the video below to see one of our tutorials in action.

2.7GB Samples - Shimmer & Sparkle, Loopmasters 1GB Pack + more

Every edition of CM comes packed with samples, and this month is no exception! Add high-end fizz and glistening movement to your tunes with our exclusive Shimmer and Sparkle collection, packed full of filtered noise hits, sparkling pads, chiming bells and more. Elsewhere, we’ve got 1GB of Loopmasters samples, cribbed from the sample giants’ latest packs, and the massive CM Pop Pack – 1196 samples from our archives.

