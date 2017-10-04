Computer Music – 100% Bass – issue 249

In this special issue of CM, we’re going lower than ever before, with a whole issue dedicated to the art of bass design, production and mixing. This month’s tutorials, artist videos and expert columns are all focused on giving you the knowledge and ammunition you need to truly rule the low end of any track.

100% Bass

It all starts with the right source sounds, and across this feature, we’ll show you how to craft, shape and sculpt those woofer-shaking bass sounds you’ve always dreamt of. We’ll cover everything from basic bass science, through newfangled ROMplers and legendary synths, to modern sound design techniques, all in pursuit of the best bass and sub sounds around.

Over 14 packed pages and 12 tutorial videos, you’ll discover how to:

Make the most of bass using science and theory

Replicate classic Juno, Minimoog and Odyssey bass patches in the box

Design ultra-modern Reeses, wavetable growls and more

Record and mix bass guitar like a pro

Spin non-bass sounds into unusual bass elements

Check out two of the videos here, and get loads more with CM249!

PRODUCER MASTERCLASS – DRUM ’N’ BASS SPECIAL

Across three huge in-studio videos, we’ll show you the secrets of bass mastercraftsmen – Break, InsideInfo and The Vanguard Project (aka BCee and Villem) – exposing their production techniques and wisdom across a total of 3 hours and 30 minutes.

To watch the full videos, grab your print or digital copy of Computer Music 249, and watch the first half of each vid on CM’s YouTube channel.

3 FREE MIXING PLUGINS: AUDIFIED INVALVE EFFECTS

Worth $49, this collection of three analogue-flavoured processors (VST/VST3/AU/AAX) is yours for free only with Computer Music issue 249. In the bundle, you get:

InValve Drive: a slick one-knob saturation plugin

InValve Equaliser: a four-band parametric tube EQ with saturation stage

InValve Compressor: a tube-style dynamics processor with adjustable saturation

See these three formidable mixing effects in action in the video, get the full spec over on the InValve Bundle page, and check out Audified’s other plugins on their official website.

LOW-END MIXING TACTICS

From composition to processing, find out how to balance bottom end like never before with our heavyweight masterclass! In our tutorials and videos, we’ll show you how to:

Arrange and edit bass elements correctly from the start

Beef up subs with bass enhancers

Even out bass with careful multiband compression

Manage midrange for better bass

Use advanced EQing techniques for a killer low end

See one of the videos here, and get the rest with CM issue 249.

FREE SAMPLES: Sines & Subs

This 500-strong pack of woofer-worrying WAVs is crammed with kicks, analogue subs, tone drops, bottom-heavy FX, hard-hitting bass loops and much more. Get this exclusive collection of sounds only with this issue of CM!

Also in this issue:

EDM hitmaker Thomas Gold reveals the secrets to his success

NI Maschine Mk3 and Toontrack Superior Drummer 3 reviewed, plus 19 more reviews

Resident theory guru Dave Clews breaks down bass composition

New CM Expert and DnB rising star Ed:it designs a sub-shaking three-layered bass

Our drum doc Ronan Macdonald programs drums and bass in tandem

