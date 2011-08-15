10 great analogue-style EQ VST plug-ins

Modern ‘digital’ EQ plug-ins tend to be far more flexible than their analogue hardware forerunners, which usually means more bands capable of narrower Q settings, and lots more gain.

However, what these designs tend to lack is analogue character, and in certain situations, too much flexibility can be a hindrance rather than a help.

Heading for analogue-inspired EQ plug-ins is certainly an option, then and you’ll find there are plenty to choose from. We’re looking at ten of them here, and they’re all available for PC and Mac in AU, VST and RTAS formats, though the first couple are UAD-2 exclusives.

For a comprehensive guide to analogue-style EQ plug-ins, check out the September issue of Computer Music (CM168) which is on sale now.