Computer Music 168, September issue – on sale now!

BUY THIS ISSUE NOW:

CLICK HERE FOR THE PRINT EDITION

OR HERE FOR THE DIGITAL VERSION

COVER FEATURE

The essential guide to house 2011

• Get the 'now' sound of Swedish House Mafia and their peers as we show you how to build a complete house track, from initial sound selection all the way through to mixing and mastering.



ON THE 7.6GB DISC

• VIP Series: 800 Mistabishi samples: Exclusive original sounds from the DnB and dubstep maverick!

• Overloud TH2 CM: Special edition of the stunning modular guitar amp/effects plug-in for PC and Mac

• Tim Healey and Tomcraft Producer Masterclass tutorial and video



IN THE MAG

• Surgical EQ: Operate on your tracks using precise EQ cuts and boosts

• Pitch manipulation: Spice up melodies, tighten up beats and more, all with pitch tweaks

• Studio smart: Reclaim lost hours with our guide to becoming perfectly organised

• Make perfect cymbals: From synthesising your own to EQ'ing samples, it's all here

• CM Focus: FM synthesis

• Emika interview

• Round-up: Analogue-style EQ plug-ins

• Reviews: Steinberg HALion 4 - Arturia Spark - Adobe Audition CS5.5- Audio Damage Panstation - EastWest Ministry of Rock 2 - Nomad Factory Echoes - and more



…AND MUCH MORE!



cm168 is on sale now in the UK. Overseas dates are roughly: USA + 4 weeks after UK / Australia +8 weeks / Europe +2 weeks / South Africa +6 weeks / Canada +4 weeks. Alternatively, order online at www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk