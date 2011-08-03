8 great algorithmic reverb plug-ins
For many years, reverb was arguably software’s weak spot, with the average plug-in effort being a cold, metallic cousin to its rich, lush hardware relations.
You could say that space really was the final frontier for plug-in developers, but it’s one that they’ve well and truly conquered in recent times because there are now scores of excellent reverb plug-ins to choose from.
Not so long ago, convolution reverb was all the rage - this essentially uses samples of real spaces or other reverb devices, as opposed to simulating a space mathematically, which is what algorithmic reverbs do.
But algorithmic reverb has fought back hard, proving that both approaches can offer stunning results.
In this round-up we’re looking at some of our favourite algorithmic reverb plug-ins. Make room…
112dB Redline Reverb
This one blew our mind upon its release with its single flexible algorithm and quick interface.
eaReckon EAReverb
This impressed us with its natural spaces. It was marked down slightly for not having any really big halls, but this has since been rectified in an update.
Softube TSAR-1
With a GUI inspired by Lexicon’s LARC remote control units, it’s not hugely surprising that this one delivers quality digital reverb.
ValhallaDSP ValhallaRoom
Only functional niggles held this lush ’verb back from higher marks, but swift updates have seen some of these issues laid to rest already.
2C Audio Aether 1.5
We awarded v1.0 a five star score and it quickly became one of our top reverbs. v1.5 took it to the next level.
Lexicon PCM Bundle
…Or, to give it its full title, the PCM Native Reverb Plug-in Bundle. This brings the famous PCM96 hardware’s algorithms to plug-in form. And no, the price isn’t a typo.
Universal Audio EMT250
A painstaking UAD‑2 emulation of the first ever digital reverb, the EMT250. It still sounds terrific, although it can’t match the flexibility of modern reverbs.
Audio Damage Eos
This one offers three algorithms: two plates and the cavernous Superhall. Incidentally, all are designed by ValhallaDSP’s Sean Costello.
