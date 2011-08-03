8 great algorithmic reverb plug-ins

...because we don't all have access to a cathedral to record in.

For many years, reverb was arguably software’s weak spot, with the average plug-in e­ffort being a cold, metallic cousin to its rich, lush hardware relations.

You could say that space really was the ­final frontier for plug-in developers, but it’s one that they’ve well and truly conquered in recent times because there are now scores of excellent reverb plug-ins to choose from.

Not so long ago, convolution reverb was all the rage - this essentially uses samples of real spaces or other reverb devices, as opposed to simulating a space mathematically, which is what algorithmic reverbs do.

But algorithmic reverb has fought back hard, proving that both approaches can offer stunning results.

In this round-up we’re looking at some of our favourite algorithmic reverb plug-ins. Make room…