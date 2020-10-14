Take control of your tracks with this $50 Prime Day discount on the Alesis V25 MIDI keyboard

Mini-MIDI keyboards can sometimes lack the functionality of their larger siblings, but the compact Alesis V25 is an exception to the rule, and with this great Prime Day music deal, you can save $50 at Amazon.

With a regular price of $179.99, for today you can get the Alesis V25 for just $129. That’s a massive 30% saving on one of the best-equipped compact controller keyboards in this price range.

Alesis V25 MIDI controller keyboard: Was $179.99, now $125

Small doesn't have to mean 'limited', as this brilliantly-spec'd Alesis controller proves. 25 full-size, velocity-sensitive keys, eight assignable pads, four assignable control knobs plus pitch and mod controller wheels means that this pocket rocket is packing some serious functionality. It's Mac/PC compatible, buss-powered, and there's even a sustain pedal socket. Stop reading and start clicking!View Deal

The Alesis V25 comes packing 25 full-size, velocity-sensitive keys so that not only can you play them with adult-size hands, but you can use them expressively too. Adding to its appeal, the V25 has eight on-board, assignable drum pads for programming beats or firing samples, pitch and mod wheels and four assignable control knobs.

What’s more, it’s buss-powered, so you only need to plug in one USB cable for MIDI and power, plus the back panel houses a sustain pedal socket if you’re looking for further control while playing.

