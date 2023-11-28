Missed out on a Black Friday or Cyber Monday deal? These 37 music bargains are still going strong

Black Friday and Cyber Monday might be done and dusted for another year, but we can't stop thinking about what a vintage year it was for musicians. There were massive savings to be had on everything from guitars, drums and software, to the latest MacBooks and online lesson subscriptions. Whether you were treating yourself or picking up a gift for the muso in your life, we hope you found something that is going to help you bring the musical ideas in your head to life and, most importantly, bring a smile to your face.

Cyber Monday Music deals: Editor's picks

Focal Listen Professional: Was $299 , now $254

Monitoring expert, Focal, delivers for tracking and mixing with these closed-back, comfortable and non-fatiguing studio headphones. They’re our best studio headphones overall in the market, and here you can bag yourself $45 off at Sweetwater.

Yamaha HS5 studio monitors: $199 , now $149 (each)

Inheriting their aesthetic from Yamaha’s classic NS10 monitors, the comparisons should end there. That’s because the Yamaha HS5 are designed to be trustworthy reference speakers. They feature highly in our best studio monitors buyers guide , and here you can save $50 on each speaker (that’s a $100 saving if you buy a pair).

Total Studio 4 MAX: Was €799 , now €349

Get all the plugins you need to take your music from a spark of inspiration, all the way to a finished, mastered release with IK Multimedia Total Studio 4 Max. With 170 instruments, more than 500 FX and over 640 gigabytes of sample data, it’s a complete solution for composition, mixing and mastering your music with a combined total value of over €14,000. At this price, why are you still reading this article?

Fender Player Strat HSS Plus Top: $859.99 , $649.99

Fender’s Player series guitar remains eminently popular thanks to its mix of fantastic build quality, timeless sound, and excellent price point. As far as we’re concerned you’ll be hard pushed to get as much bang for your buck with anything else - and now you can get this awesome HSS Strat with flame maple top at a huge reduction of $210.

M-Audio Oxygen Pro 25-key controller: $199 , $129

Sometimes, a space-saving, portable controller is exactly what’s needed. But that doesn’t mean it has to lack functionality. M-Audio’s Oxygen Pro 25 has a two-octave keyboard (with aftertouch), 16 pads, 8 rotaries and pitch/expression wheels. You’ll also receive a collection of synth, piano, drum machine and organ plugins. With just over $70 off at Amazon, it’s a bargain.

Roland FP-30X: Was $799.99 , now $699.99

Roland's FP range is one of our favourites when it comes to affordable beginner-friendly instruments, so naturally, we get very excited when we see one with a healthy discount. Right now you can save $100 at Guitar Center.

Focusrite Scarlett 18i8: $449.99 , now $399.99

If you’re looking to upgrade your ins and outs for your home studio the Focusrite Scarlett 18i8 is a great choice. We've used the 2i2 for a long time and can attest to the build quality and excellent sounding preamps these interfaces possess. This version has loads more inputs making it great for getting started recording drums or more complex multi-micing.

Yamaha DTX6K3-X: Was $1,899.99 , now $1,429.99

There are rarely Yamaha discounts on Cyber Monday so this is a big deal... literally! We loved this kit when we reviewed it for the excellent sounds, tweakable module and the fantastic TCS pads. Today you can save a huge $470 at Sweetwater.

Laptop deals

MacBook Air M2 13": Was $1,099 now $949

The MacBook Air M2 is one of our most recommended laptops for music thanks to its lightweight design, incredible display, and speedy processing speeds. It's not got a tasty $150 reduction at Best Buy at the moment, bringing the price down below the $1,000 mark. In our MacBook Air M2 review, we were delighted with how quietly it operated and its portability makes it perfect for the musician making music on the go.

Guitar deals

Epiphone PR-150 acoustic: Was $179.99 , now $129.99

Epiphone’s PR-150 sticks to the traditional blueprint of a spruce top with mahogany back and sides to deliver a textbook all-round acoustic guitar. It’s got a rosewood fingerboard and sturdy Epiphone tuners, so you can focus on learning to play with a trusted brand for under $130. That’s a saving of $50.

Guild D-240E acoustic electric: Was $439 , now $299

We wouldn’t normally class Guild’s D-240E as a beginner acoustic, but with $140 scratched off the price tag, it sits into the upper end of the market. Not only does it have a solid top and Guild’s archback, mahogany body design, but it’s equipped with electronics too! Get this, and you’ll have a studio or gig-ready acoustic from the off!

Positive Grid Spark 40: Was $299 , now $239

The Positive Grid Spark 40 might just be the ultimate at-home amp - and it's even better with a $60 discount today. The tones are great, and the smart tech is indeed smart. Auto Chord and Smart Jam are incredible practice and learning tools, and a lot of fun, too.

MESA/Boogie Mini Rectifier 25 Tube head:

Was $1,699 , now $1,359

If a full-size Dual Rectifier is likely to cause you problems with your neighbours, this mini-MESA/Boogie is your answer. All the tone of the 90s classic is scaled-down into a 25-watt tone machine that will work great for at home, in the studio and on stage. Especially at this price - $330 off at Guitar Center.

Blackstar HT Club 40 MKII tube combo: $899 , $599

One of the most dependable, portable gigging tube-driven combos has had $300 knocked off its price at Sweetwater. With two channels, reverb and Blackstar’s ISF control, you’ll have classic Brit and US tones covered in a manoeuvrable, stylish 1X12 40-watt combo amp.

Neural Quad Cortex: Free plugin and GigCase w/$280

We don’t need to tell you how good the Neural DSP Quad Cortex is. The price has recently dropped on this cutting-edge modeller/multi-FX unit, but here you can get even better value with a Neural DSP plugin bundled in (worth $159.99) as well as a Neural GigCase worth $119.99.

Walrus Audio Eons 5-state Fuzz: $50 off @ Sweetwater

The most versatile fuzz pedal on the market right now? Five modes with silicon, LED and germanium clipping suggest so. Get wide open or spluttery with a selectable voltage mode and powerful EQ it's hard to imagine what isn't covered here. And it's now an even better deal.

Line 6 HX Stomp: $100 off + free bag at Sweetwater

Featuring all the amp and effects modelling power of the full-sized Helix, the HX Stomp can be a powerhouse rig or take your existing pedalboard to a whole new level. Line 6 is constantly improving upon its excellence with free firmware updates of more amps and effects to download and the rare chance to get $100 off the stunning Stormtrooper White edition is the standout Helix deal right now.

Boss GT-1000 multi-FX: Was $1,099 , now $899

With hundreds of Boss amp, effect and speaker models, plus loads of tactile controls, foot switches and an expression pedal, the GT-1000 puts the Boss tones you know and love at your feet. It’s got a looper, plenty of connectivity, and for a limited time only, $200 off at Guitar Center!

UAFX pedals: Up to $80 off Universal Audio pedals

Bag amazing savings on almost the entire range of UAFX guitar pedals, with prices slashed by between $50 and $80 on our top picks and more, right through until November 16.

Software deals

Komplete 14 Select: Was £179 , now £89.50

Komplete 14 Select is a fantastic range of top music production software. You get a total of 19 instruments and effects and 15,000 sounds. As NI says, it's everything you need to make music, and more. The instrument highlights are Massive, one of the biggest-sounding and most enduring softsynths. There's also the classic virtual analogue softsynth Monark, and more vintage synth goodness in Retro Machines Mark 2. Traditional instruments are also catered for with The Gentleman upright piano, Drumlab drums, Scarbee Rickenbacker Bass and Vintage Organs. Komplete 14 Select covers pretty much every instrument, then, and also comes with a fabulous suite of effects (including a delay, phaser and reverb) plus nine expansion packs. That's a huge range of software titles at half price!

Artist Subscription: £1/month for first two months

With a Loopcloud Artist Subscription you get access to a huge library of over four million samples, 5GB of cloud storage, a huge 1GB welcome pack of samples, and 100 points a month to spend on more sounds. You can upgrade at any time to Loopcloud Studio or Professional for additional sounds, storage and up to 600 credits to spend a month. Now is the time to experience the future of sampling for just £1 a month for the first two months. Usually you would pay £5.99/month.

Amplitube 5 Max: Was $299.99 , now $79.99

Save big on Amplitube 5 Max from IK Multimedia this Cyber Monday. For a limited time, you can score a whopping over 70% off its original price!

Waves Scheps 73: Was $199 , now $27.99

This is an emulation of the preamp and EQ from the iconic Neve 1073, a processor that has been featured on top recordings since the 1970s. You can use this plugin to add a rich analogue warmth to any recording, and it also features settings as used by the Grammy-winning mixing engineer Andrew Scheps, who has worked with Adele, Metallica, and Jay Z among others. With 86% off the original price you can get more reductions if you buy more plugins.

Waves Smack Attack: Was $79 , now $29.99

Waves Smack Attack enables boosting or cutting of the attack and release parts of the transients in audio - a drum hit or string pluck, for example - to give them much more impact. Smack Attack is a fantastically useful plugin and does a great job on all sounds with transient components, and particularly well on basses, pianos, guitars and synth plucks. Read our Smack Attack review here .

Keys deals

Vox Continental: Was $1,599.99 , now $999.99

The original Vox Continental is a classic. Used by the likes of the The Beatles and The Doors this organ was one of defining sounds of the '60s. This modern version looks to deliver the sound and vibe of the original, but with modern playability and features - and better yet, you can save $600 at Sweetwater!

Kawai CN29: Was $1,699 , now $1,299.99

The Kawai CN29 is a truly stunning home piano. From its superb sounds, effortless playability, charming good look and Bluetooth features this piano offers players a whole lot for a very modest price - and it's even better with $400 slashed off the price!

Roland RP30: Was $899.99 , now $699

The stylish RP30 is one of our favourite beginner home digital pianos. Featuring Roland's stand-out build quality, superb sounds and excellent feel, this is a total bargain at only $699.99 - save $200 at Sweetwater.

Casio Privia PX-870: Was $1,199 , now $999

With Casio's multi-dimensional AiR processing, 88 scaled hammer action keys, 19 additional tones and a very accessible playing action, this is a superb option for beginners and with $200 off, you really can't go wrong.

Yamaha PSR-E373: Was $219.99, now $179.99

When it comes to recommendations for beginner-friendly keyboards, we will always go straight for Yamaha. These keyboards are well-made, durable and most importantly sound great! Right now you can score 40% off the fabulous PSR-E373 at Guitar Center.

Roland FANTOM-07: Was $2,079 , now $1,499

This complete music workstation from Roland is designed to streamline your music creation and play the part of a performance keyboard all in one. It's got a huge $589 discount in the Musician's Friend Cyber Monday sale and even includes cables, a stand, an expression pedal, and a sustain pedal as part of the package.

Speakers & interfaces

Focal Shape 65 6.5” powered monitors: $899 , $809

We love the Focal Shape 65 for its workhorse, dependable performance that you can rely on time and time again. Plus, where else will you get a walnut veneer with $90 off? Do your mixes a favour and buy them while they’re cheap at Guitar Center.

Universal Audio Volt 476: Was $369 , now $319

You now don’t have to spend shedloads of cash to get into the UA ecosystem. The Universal Audio Volt 476 comes highly rated as a mid-level audio interface with four inputs, preset compressors, and ‘vintage’ modes. The tube-emulated inputs deliver superb sound and having a one-button compressor can make the difference in a pinch. You also get a great selection of plugins included with it too.

Headphones & IEMS

Shure SRH1540: Was $499 , now $399

These premium-level closed back monitor headphones from Shure will serve you indispensably for recording and mixing purposes. The Alcantara cups are like a pillow for your ear, there’s loads of adjustment, and most importantly you’ll get a transparent sound you can trust. Get them now with $100 off at Sweetwater.

Shure SRH840A headphones: Was $149 , now $119

A studio faithful, the Shure SRH840A studio headphones do a brilliant job as monitoring cans for studio work and occasional lunchtime electronic drum kit jams. They’re closed back so provide great isolation for drummers and vocalists alike during tracking and we’ve found them really comfortable for long sessions laying down endless guitar takes.

Shure SE846 in-ears: Was $899 , now $809

The Shure SE846s are one our highest-recommended, best all-around in-ears for live use and feature high up in our best in-ear monitors guide). You’ll get audiophile-quality combined with excellent sound isolation, making sure you’ll hear everything you want to and none of the stuff you don’t.

Drum deals

Alesis Strike amp 12: Was $399 , now $299

There's a chunky $100 saving on this powerful e-kit amp at Sweetwater right now. If you're sick of wearing headphones when you practice, or you want to jam with friends, this 2,000 watt powerhouse is the solution. It's also compact enough that it won't dominate a small space.

