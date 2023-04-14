Stand out from the crowd with Guitar Center's fresh set of exclusive Fender, Gibson, Taylor and Schecter guitars

Guitar Center's Guitar-A-Thon sale (opens in new tab) has finally landed, and you know what that means – mega savings on an expansive range of guitar-related gear. All the big guns are represented here, from Gibson and Fender to MXR and Revv, Martin, Taylor and Boss.

But wait, that's not all. To coincide with the launch of the sale, Guitar Center has also dropped some captivating exclusive finishes that see popular models reimagined in striking new colours and wood combinations.

These exclusive offerings include a stunning sunburst Taylor 314ce and GS Mini, a snowy White Satin Schecter C-1, classy British Racing Green Fender guitars, basses and amps and even a kaleidoscopic collection of Gibson Les Paul Classics.

Fender Limited-Edition Player Models in British Racing Green

By now, you should be all too familiar with the Fender Players Series. Since their release guitarists of all levels have been falling for the Player's classic good looks, effortless playability and stellar sound - and now Guitar Center has launched an exclusive new version of the Stratocaster, Telecaster, Precision Bass and Blues Jr amplifier.

The new Limited Edition guitars come loaded with the insanely popular Seymour Duncan Quarter Pound single-coil pickup while also opting for the absolutely gorgeous British Racing Green finish, which perfectly matches the timeless designs of Fender's iconic guitars. For us, it's a match made in heaven.

Currently, the limited edition electric guitars (opens in new tab) and bass are retailing for $1,049.99, while the Blues Jr is $799.99.

Gibson Limited-Edition Les Paul Classic

Here at MusicRadar, we are big fans of the Gibson Les Paul Classic. We can't get enough of its early-60s mojo and contemporary modifications.

Really, this is the best of both worlds when it comes to tone. Combining the traditional construction of an LP, SlimTaper mahogany neck and vintage-voiced Burstbucker pickups with a quartet of push-pull pots, this guitar delivers every tone imaginable, from classic rock grunt to sweet-sounding single coil sounds and so much more.

New and exclusive for Guitar Center are the Chicago Blue and Seafoam Green (opens in new tab) finishes which provide an eye-catching take on the classic Les Paul look. Both finishes are currently available for $2,499.

Schecter C-1 Platinum in Transparent White Satin

(Image credit: Schecter)

The Schecter C-1 is a heavy metal demon. This fierce guitar is capable of delivering face-melting tones – all without breaking the bank. The flat and comfortable set maple neck is ideal for shred enthusiasts, while the double-cutaway mahogany body makes reaching the upper frets a breeze.

Better yet, the onboard EMG Active 81/85 pickups are the best in their class for outrageous metal riffage, supplying plenty of power to push your amp to the next level.

The Schecter C-1 Platinum (opens in new tab) is now available in the snowy Transparent White Satin finish for only $749.

Taylor Special-Edition 314ce

(Image credit: Taylor)

The Grand Auditorium body shape is a Taylor staple, and the 300 series is a brilliant way to get your hands on an all-solid version without completely blowing your budget. Featuring a solid sitka spruce top and solid sapele back and sides, the 314ce sounds warm and rich with that signature Taylor chime.

This Special-Edition 314ce (opens in new tab) is equipped with the Expression System 2 electronics, V-Class bracing and a bold vintage sunburst finish – all for $2,299.

Taylor Special-Edition GS Mini-e

(Image credit: Taylor)

The Taylor GS Mini is one of the best travel guitars on the market. It may be small, but its beautifully crafted, slimline body delivers a room-filling tone that some larger guitars could only dream of.

This Special-Edition variant features the trendy Carbon Burst finish, as well as a solid sitka spruce top and sapele back and sides.

If you fancy grabbing this Taylor Special-Edition GS Mini-e (opens in new tab), it's currently priced at $799 at Guitar Center.

Vox Limited-Edition Combos in Tan-on-Tan

(Image credit: Vox )

Vox isn't shy when it comes to releasing variations of its iconic amps, and the latest offering is easily one of our favourites.

Available in both the AC10 and the larger AC15, the limited edition tan-on-tan finishes perfectly suit the sophisticated nature of a Vox amp, resulting in an amplifier that looks like it jumped straight out of the '60s.

The 10W Vox AC10 (opens in new tab) is now available for $649.99, while the more powerful 15W Vox AC15 (opens in new tab) is $899.99.

The Guitar-A-Thon sale runs until May 3rd. Head over to Guitar Center (opens in new tab) to find out more about these exclusive guitars and amps and see what else they have to offer.

