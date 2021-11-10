Slate Digital is letting you download every single one of its sample packs for free

With the Black Friday music deals machine starting to kick into gear, Slate Digital has announced that you can currently download every single one of its sample packs for free. These are all royalty-free, so you can happily release any music that you make with them.

There are 16 packs in total, including four new ones that cover contemporary R&B, pop, ambient electronic and modern guitar. Other packs deal with (among other things) vocals, EDM and classic drum machines.

Taken together, the packs provide you with thousands of grooves, hits, one-shots, vocal chops, melodies, guitars, keyboards, drums and more, all created by top session players, singers and producers.