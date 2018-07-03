Simon McBride confirmed to appear at UK Guitar Show

Simon McBride has been announced as the first artist to perform at the UK Guitar Show.

The Irish blues-rocker will perform at the show on 30 September, along with drummer Marty McCloskey and bassist Dave Marks.

The longtime PRS endorsee, and personal pick of Paul Reed Smith, has been described by Guitarist as “among the best blues-rock players anywhere in the world”.

What’s more, discounted early bird tickets for the UK’s premier guitar event are now available until midnight on Saturday 7 July. Get yours now!

McBride is the first in a wave of artists to be announced for the show, with more news in the coming weeks.

Brought to you by the organisers of the London Drum Show and the London Bass Guitar Show and in association with MusicRadar, Guitarist, Total Guitar and Guitar Techniques, the UK Guitar Show is set to be the ultimate weekend celebrating all things guitar.

A host of the world’s biggest guitar brands are set to showcase their gear, while a wide range of big-name players will perform on the main stage and as part of acoustic masterclasses.

The event takes place across 29 and 30 September at Olympia London.

For more info on what to expect, head on over to the UK Guitar Show website.