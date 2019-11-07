Save up to $300 on AKG microphones at Sweetwater in the run-up to Black Friday

Some of Sweetwater’s Black Friday deals are in full swing and we have spotted yet another cracking deal with up to $300 off AKG condenser microphones .

In the build-up to the big one, it would seem that most retailers just can’t wait to start dropping prices which means you have even more time to surf around and find the latest deals.

Luckily we’re working tirelessly, doing all the hard word work for you, so you can sit back and watch the best music recording hardware deals come rolling in just like this sextet of bargains from AKG microphones. And that’s not all, check out all Black Friday price drops on guitars , plugins and drums .

Check out all the deals

AKG C414 XLS: was $1,074, now $774

The C414 XLS is an astonishing microphone. Engineered for highest linearity and neutral sound, it maintains the reliable sonic character of the legendary C414 B-ULS (the longest-lived C414 model) while introducing some astonishing new features.View Deal

AKG C414 XLII: was $1,099, now $799

The C414 XLII has been improved by offering a slight presence boost and by providing the spatial reproduction capability of the legendary AKG C12 microphone. This characteristic response and spatial detailing make lead vocals and solo instruments stand out, even in a dense mix. View Deal

AKG P420: was $199, now $179

AKG's P420 large-diaphragm condenser mic gives you high sensitivity, a robust SPL capacity, and multiple pickup patterns; in short, it's a versatile, affordable addition to any pro facility where uncompromising quality is standard.

View Deal

AKG P220: was $149, now $134

The AKG P220 large-diaphragm condenser microphone gives you the kind of versatile performance and reliability you need, whether you're capturing sources in a pro studio, tracking at home, or even going after great live sound. View Deal

AKG P120: was $99, now $89

Need an affordable mic you you can use on almost anything? Sporting a 2/3" diaphragm capsule, a fixed cardioid pickup pattern, and the ability to withstand high SPLs, the AKG P120 works great on just about any source - instrumental or vocal. View Deal