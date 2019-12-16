Save up to 50% off keyboard and online piano lessons bundles with Playground Sessions’ money-saving deals

Whether it’s playing for fun at home, hammering out some honky-tonk in a pub band or crafting a sweet synth solo in your home studio, it’s fair to say that playing the keyboard or piano is cool. And with PlayGround Sessions currently offering up to 50% off its ace keyboard and online piano lessons bundles right now, tis could be the ideal Chritsmas present for the musician in your life.

Co-founded by multiple Grammy Award-winning artist and producer Quincy Jones, PlayGround Sessions is designed to help people of all ages and abilities learn the piano via a series of interactive video tutorials. With sessions led by award-winning recording artist Harry Connick Jr and others, not to mention real-time feedback and scoring, there’s never been a more fun way to master the ivories.

And with PlayGround Sessions offering up to 50% off its keyboard and online piano lessons bundles, you won’t find it much cheaper either. Learning to play on a brand-new keyboard is sure to keep you motivated as you gravitate towards musical greatness, and with some excellent models available as part of these bargain deals, you can’t go wrong.

Save up to 50% on PlayGround Sessions bundles

With a huge range of great-value keyboard and online piano lessons bundles to choose from, now is a great time to learn how to play. They're throwing in free delivery right now, too! Explore the full range here.View Deal

PlayGround Sessions’ PG-150 is the perfect keyboard for beginners, offering a slimline build, 61 semi-weighted keys and a lovely authentic sound. This instrument is being offered, along with online lessons, from as little as $149.99 – a massive $268 reduction on the original base price of $417.99! Not only that, but you’ll get a pair of over-ear-headphones, a sustain pedal and a sheet music stand thrown in as part of the package.

Yamaha is renowned for making top-quality keyboards, and its NP-12 is a stylish and versatile piece of kit. This compact instrument comes with ten authentic piano sounds, stereo speakers and USB connectivity – not to mention a set of Audio-Technica headphones and a sustain pedal. And with Playground Sessions currently offering this keyboard with lessons from as little as $209.99 (reduced from $381.88), it’s hard to resist.

If you’re starting to feel more confident in your playing and want something a little more advanced, the Casio PX-160 could be the one for you. With 88 keys, three sensitivity levels and a whole host of features to experiment with, it’s sure to strike a chord – especially as you can currently get it as part of a Playground Sessions bundle from as little as $429.99 (reduced from $499.99).

With all of these deals coming with free delivery, you’ll have your shiny new instrument delivered straight to your door – ready for you to start your musical journey. Check out these, and other fabulous offers, at Playground Sessions now.