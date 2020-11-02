Save £119 on these Sennheiser PXC 550-II wireless headphones with Alexa Built-In, noise cancellation and smart pause

It's not often you see retailer reduce a top audio brand 's flagship headphone model by this kind of margin, but Amazon just have with this killer deal on the Sennheiser PXC 550-II – can November's Black Friday music deals possibly top this?

They're £179.99 down from £299 – a huge £120 saving and the lowest price this model has ever been on Amazon so we don't think these will hang around for long. Especially as the Sennheiser PXC 550-II are packing such an impressive feature set.

Active noise cancellation and Sennheiser sound quality are a compelling combination. Now add in up to 30 hours of battery life, one touch access to voice assistance (Siri, Hey Google and Alexa), touch pad control, smart pause and Alexa built-in.

Sennheiser PXC 550-II Wireless Headphones | £279 £179.99 Save a huge £119 on these feature-packed wireless Sennheiser PXC 550-II headphones with active noise cancellation, Alexa built-in, one touch access to voice assistance, up to 30-hour battery life and smart pause. View Deal

What Hi-fi awarded the original generation PXCs a coveted 5-star award in its review, hailing their dynamic detail and effective noise-cancellation. That was when they were £300, so the follow-up with added features for £179.99 would need a new level of superlative.