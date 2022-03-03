Save over £800 on Komplete 13 and iZotope Music Production Suite 4.1 with this epic plugin deal

Writing, creating and producing your own tracks can be pretty tough sometimes. Inspiring ideas and sounds are hard to come by, especially when working with plugins and VSTs that aren't up to standard. There are so many new production tools coming out all the time to tempt us, but with the cost of living on the rise we're always on the lookout for cut-price plugins - and we've just found an absolute belter. Until March 22nd, you can save £809 on Komplete 13 and Music Production Suite 4.1 from Native Instruments and iZotope.

Both Native Instruments and iZotope are some of the leading creators of great recording and instrument plugins, and they've come together in collaboration to offer up a killer all-in-one production bundle.

NI Komplete + iZotope bundles: Save £809

Ever wanted a plugin bundle that's capable of handling all of your writing, production, mixing and mastering? Well, thanks to a collaboration between Native Instruments and iZotope, that's exactly what's on offer here today. With three different versions of Komplete 13 offered up alongside Music Production Suite 4.1, these three bundles have everything you need to take your tracks to a new level. Save £809 on these bundles until March 22nd.

With Native Instruments' Komplete 13 packages, you've got some of the world's best synths, sampled instruments, orchestral libraries and effects at your fingertips to help you create the best tracks you can. Just load up any of the best DAWs and embrace Guitar Rig 6 Pro, Super 8, Arkhis, Butch Vig Drums and Lo-Fi Glow. These are just some of the plugins you could have access to - and with a nice saving too.

iZotope's Music Production Suite 4.1 is any producer's dream bundle, giving you the tools to take your musical ideas from just a collection of songs to polished, radio-ready tracks. Within MPS 4.1, there's a vast range of professional-quality plugins including Neoverb, Ozone 9, Neutron 3 Advanced and the newly improved RX 9 audio repair software.

