Save $250 off IK Multimedia's monster AmpliTube Max guitar plugins bundle – just $249 for Cyber Weekend

The Cyber Weekend cheap plugins train keeps on rolling. Waves has already got in on the act with these great plugins deals for guitarists, but now IK Multimedia is getting in on the action with a phenomenal deal on these great amp modelling plugins.

Right now, you can get $250 off IK's AmpliTube Max plugin suite. This tone-packed bundle is jam-packed with great guitar sounds for recordings. It's usually $499, but today you can land it for just $249.

The bundle includes: AmpliTube 4 Deluxe, AmpliTube Fender, AmpliTube MESA/Boogie, AmpliTube Orange, AmpliTube Ampeg SVX, AmpliTube Jimi Hendrix Anniversary Edition, AmpliTube Slash, and AmpliTube Metal.

But that's not all, you'll also get IK’s awesome Cab Room, an onboard eight-track recorder and crazy range of guitar amps and pedals, arming you with everything you need to record amazing guitar sounds.

This deal is available right now at Sweetwater.

