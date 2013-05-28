IK Multimedia AmpliTube Orange review

Orange has captured player's imaginations lately with a range of amps that meet a variety of guitar and bass needs, and this software reflects that.

This is the third of IK Multimedia's company-specific gear collections for AmpliTube. Here, we have 17 officially certified models of Orange amps and cabinets for AmpliTube 3 on a Mac or PC.

Sounds

The eight amps and nine cabs are available individually for AmpliTube 3 via the Custom Shop, but this package puts them all in one place at a lower price. There are 1x12, 2x12, 4x12, 4x10, 8x10 and 1x15 cabs that can be mixed and matched with the amps, which include the AD200 bass head and Thunderbird 200 head. You also get the Rockerverb 50 MKII, OR50 and OR120 heads, plus the Tiny Terror and its sibling Dual Terror with its Fat Channel, plus the AD30TC Class A combo amp.

All provide eminently playable emulations of the Orange sound, especially in the wide range of crunchy overdrive to full distortion that's on tap. If you like the Orange sound and want to utilise it in your recordings, this presents a very convenient way to get it without using the hardware.