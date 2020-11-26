Save 25% off a full-sized Williams Legato III 88-key digital piano - just $199.99 this Black Friday

Digital pianos have never been so popular, but as this ace Black Friday keyboard piano deal from Guitar Center proves, getting a great sound with modern features and feel doesn't have to be expensive. The deal in question is on the Williams Legato III, which just became even more affordable with a $70 discount, dropping the price to just $199.99.

As well as its 88 full-size, touch-sensitive keys and built-in speakers the Legato III comes with a number of features that aren't usually found at this price point. There are 10 sounds on board, all taken from the Williams Custom III sound library, and ranging from grand piano samples to electric piano, organ, pads and more. You can split and layer the keyboard, or add effects such as reverb, chorus and tremolo for even greater variation too.

This affordable, 88-note digital piano features touch-sensitive keys, built-in speakers, 10 sounds that can be split and layered, as well as connections for a sustain pedal. The real power is unlocked by the Legato III's Bluetooth MIDI, allowing for wireless connectivity to the Williams Piano app, as well as any third-party MIDI app such as Garageband.View Deal

What's most surprising at this price, though, is the inclusion of Bluetooth MIDI which allows you to connect the piano wirelessly to your phone, tablet or computer in order to record with software such as GarageBand, or Williams' own app for editing the piano's settings in greater detail, jamming along to your music collection and more.

