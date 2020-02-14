SampleRadar: 252 free 303-style acid samples

The acidic sound of Roland's TB-303 Bassline Synth is truly timeless. Just ask Behringer, which recently released the TD-3, a clone of the famous hardware.

Now SampleRadar is giving you the chance to download a set of sounds that's inspired by the 303 for nothing, and comes guaranteed to leave you with a smiley face.

What you need to know

The 303-style acid samples are divided into five folders: Basslines, Basslines FX, High Arps, One Note Sweeps and One Note Sweeps FX.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The 303-style acid samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

303-style acid samples: click to download

303-style acid samples (165MB)

These samples originally appeared on Computer Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

For more than 60,000 more samples, head to our SampleRadar hub