Prime Day music deals 2020: all the latest news, dates and the best Amazon Prime Day deals

Amazon Prime Day 2020 is the next big event on the Amazon sales calendar and we’re here to arm you with everything you need to know about the event – from the official dates, to where you can find the best Prime Day music deals online.

While Prime Day itself is an opportunity for Amazon Prime members to take advantage of exclusive deals on everything from eReaders and smart speakers, to pet food and clothing, naturally we’re most interested in what’s on offer for musicians. But the big question is, will you be able to get a discount on that electric guitar you’ve been lusting after, a brand new laptop for music production , or a top-of-the-line electronic drum set at a cut price?

While in the past Amazon hasn’t been particularly forthcoming with worthwhile Prime Day music deals, last year presented a few shining beacons of awesome – the highlight being 30% off 106 D’Angelico guitar models – plus some neat guitar accessories, software and iPad deals, but we’re hoping Amazon steps up its game this year.

We’re also keen to see more non-Amazon retailers like Sweetwater, Pro Audio Star and Waves get on-board with their own musician-friendly Prime Day deals.

This is your place to find the very latest Prime Day 2020 news, dates and updates, plus the most up-to-date Prime Day music deals for guitarists, drummers, producers, DJs and more.

When is Prime Day 2020?

Prime Day usually takes place in July. Last year it kicked off on July 15 and ran through to the end of July 16. Yep, that’s right, Prime ‘Day’ is actually a multi-day event, usually taking place across 48 hours of deals, sales and discounts.

So, when is the big event actually taking place this year? Naturally things have been quite different this year and July will end with a Prime Day-shaped hole, as expected. A recent Amazon statement confirmed the delay: "This year we’ll be holding Prime Day later than usual, while ensuring the safety of our employees and supporting our customers and selling partners. We are excited Prime members in India will see savings on August 6-7, and that members all around the world will experience Prime Day later this year."

Initially ‘later this year' was slated to be early-September, however Business Insider recently reported on leaked emails to third-party retailers suggesting that early October was most likely. As of right now, we’re putting our money on Monday 5 October as being the first day of a two-day Amazon Prime Day event. Amazon is notoriously reserved when it comes to announcing dates, but we should know ‘officially’ 2-3 weeks prior to the event.

Could we see Prime Day 2020 being hosted over a number of days rather than just two this year? It’s possible of course, but with Black Friday 2020 expected to kick in at the end of November, we believe they’ll hold some deals over for the pre-Christmas event.

Do I need to be an Amazon Prime member?

To take advantage of Amazon’s own Prime Day music deals the answer is yes. If you’ve never been a Prime member before, Amazon often offers free trials, so you could be tactical and sign up just before the event, then cancel your subscription once you’ve bagged a bargain.

If you’re a regular Amazon shopper you might want to keep hold of that subscription though. Prime members get faster delivery, exclusive deals, access to Prime Video and more.

At the time of writing, a monthly Amazon Prime subscription costs $12.99/£7.99 (which you can cancel at any time) and a yearly option is $119/£79.

Will there be any decent Prime Day music deals?

With such a huge uptake in music gear during lockdown, we’d like to think Amazon will cater to this wave of new musicians and lapsed players who have returned to playing, by lining up plenty of fantastic Prime Day music deals.

We’d certainly recommend bookmarking this page and checking in during the lead up to the event – we’ll be sharing the best deals right on this page.

Will other stores be hosting Prime Day music deals?

Last year, in addition to Amazon, there were music gear discounts to be had from the likes of Fender Play, Musician’s Friend and Guitar Center, plus Walmart and Best Buy. We’re hoping to see more activity from retailers including Sweetwater and Pro Audio Star in 2020, plus more deals from software brands and companies who sell direct.

Really the event is linked to Amazon by name only, but it creates plenty of buzz and gets people in the mood for a bargain. As such, we’re confident more retailers will get involved compared with 2019.

What’s even better is that you don’t need to pay for an Amazon Prime subscription to take advantage of these non-Amazon deals.

Last year’s best Prime Day music deals

D'Angelico | Get 30% off 106 guitar at Amazon

The best Prime Day guitar deal ever? Amazon was offering massive discounts off a colossal range of electric, acoustic and bass guitars, and it proved to be a very popular deal.View Deal

Fender’s PM-TE travel acoustic |Save $330, now just $369

An almighty 47% discount from Musician's Friend made this one of the top Prime Day acoustic guitar deals in 2019. Fender's top-spec travel guitar boasts a solid Sitka spruce top and solid mahogany back and sides, plus a Fender/Fishman-designed preamp – and hardcase!View Deal

Learn to play guitar for less with 50% off Fender Play

The Fender Play learning platform is one of the easiest and most affordable ways to learn to play guitar – and for Prime Day 2019 it got even cheaper: 50% off an annual plan brought the monthly price down to just $4.99/£4.79.View Deal

Supro Jamesport electric guitar: was $899, now $519

This retro-vibed single-pickup number is one of the highlights of Supro’s mammoth guitar range, boasting a Gold Foil designed to capture those classic blues-rock vibes.View Deal

Line 6 Firehawk 1500 combo | $999 , now $799

This six-speaker stereo amp is designed to perfectly replicate its vast array of onboard effects, which can be controlled via Bluetooth. And for $799 at Musician's Friend on Prime Day, it made for a nicely priced one-stop guitar tone shop.View Deal

Egnater Tweaker 112 15W tube combo | Save $100, now $499

One of the most versatile 1x12 tube combos on the market, the Tweaker boasts five toggle switches to change the amp’s character, spanning sparkly cleans to high-gain rock. Musician's Friend was offering a $100 discount last year!View Deal

IK Multimedia iLoud Micro Monitor: $238.90 @Amazon

Amazon offered 20% off these excellent mini monitors – complete with Bluetooth connectivity – last year. They're perfect for monitoring in small spaces, such as a bedroom studio.View Deal

Marshall Monitor Headphones: was $249, now $129.99

Yes, they're Bluetooth, and yes, they'll give you 30 hours of playtime before you need to recharge, but the main reason to buy these is because you'll look like you have a couple of Marshall stacks clamped to your skull, and that's priceless.View Deal

Casio CDP-240 88-key digital piano: Save $120, now $329

If you were looking for a new a new full-size digital piano with over 1,000 different tones, songs and rhythms onboard, Amazon was the place to look last July? This 27% discount on the CDP-240 made it an absolute steal.View Deal

Amazon Echo Plus (2nd Gen) + 6mo Amazon Music Unlimited

Was $197.93. Now just $109.99. The king of Echo devices enables you to enjoy powerful, 360-degree sound thanks to a downward-firing 3-inch subwoofer and an upward-firing 0.8-inch tweeter. Last year you could bag one with 6 months of Amazon Music Limited for less than $110.View Deal

Apple iPad Pro – 10.5-inch, Wi-Fi + Cellular, 64GB: $779 $579

It may not have been the current model, but the 2017 iPad Pro is still a great device for music-making, and this $200 Prime Day discount at Amazon made it a steal.View Deal

Apple iPad – Wi-Fi, 128GB: Was $429, now $299

You could bag a 30% saving on the 128GB version of Apple's entry-level iPad – great if you were looking for plenty of space for music-making apps and projects.View Deal