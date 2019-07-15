Prime Day lightning deal! Pick up these pro-quality MEE Audio in-ear monitors for only $36.99

It's common for musicians to struggle to hear themselves clearly on-stage or in the studio, but it's nothing a decent pair of in-ear monitors won't fix. MEE Audio's M6 PRO in-ear monitors are an ideal solution, and for the next six hours you can grab them for $xx as part of Amazon's Prime Day Lightning deals bonanza.

This second generation model has been refined in the audio department, delivering more accurate midrange, smoother treble and better isolation. They're built to survive life on the road too, and come complete with detachable, replaceable cables and a sweat-resistant design.

If your monitors can't be worn comfortably for long periods then they're not worth wearing at all. The M6 PROs offer a universal fit and feature secure over-the-ear fit, with flexible memory wire ear hooks for all day comfort.

The complete package also includes a regular stereo cable, a headset cable with mic/remote, a protective carrying case and a selection of comply memory foam and silicone ear tips.