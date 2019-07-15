Prime Day deals: Up to 60% off DJing products at Mixvibes

To coincide with Amazon Prime Day, we have scoured the web and found some hefty discounts over at Mixvibes.

The French DJ software developer has slashed prices on most of its products, including upgrades with offers of up to 60%, ending very soon.

Among the products on offer are the company's flagship Cross DJ 4 Pro and Remixlive apps.

Mixvibes Cross DJ 4 Pro: was $149.90 now $89.90

Containing four decks, two eight-slot samplers, eight assignable cue points and unique effects engine, you can pick up Cross DJ Pro at a a saving of 40%.View Deal

Mixvibes Cross DJ 4: was $69.90 now $39.90

With all the best bits from the Pro edition, although minus Ableton Link and vinyl control, Cross DJ 4 includes audio effects, sampler pads and four players at a discount of 43%.View Deal

Mixvibes Remixvideo Pro: was $150 now $99.90

Mix audio with visuals, utilising 18-realtime, 36 interactive visual generators, plus Syphon & Spout and MadMapper & HeavyM compatibility for as much as 34% off the list price.View Deal

Mixvibes Remixvideo: was $69.90 now 29.90

VJ with an intuitive video loop grid, BPM synchronisation, Ableton Link, Live Camera, 44 VJ loops and 36 HQ audio samples for a very healthy discount of 60% off.View Deal