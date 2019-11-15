Black Friday guitar deal: get a Martin acoustic for $499 from Guitar Center

Click here for all the best Black Friday/Cyber Monday guitar deals in the US
Don't Miss
The best acoustic guitars: the best acoustic guitars for beginners and experts
Guitar Center are offering two Martin models in classic 000 and dreadnought shapes for under $499 each in its build-up sale before Black Friday.
The Martin Special 000 X1AE and Special Martin Dreadnought X1-DE have both been reduced from $599 to $499 online for a $100 saving on electro acoustic models that are already packing serious value.
Both models feature solid spruce tops with a back and sides made from a durable HPL material that will help keep the guitars even more stable in changing seasonable temperatures.
Signature Martin playability is assured with the Richlite fingerboard and both are stage-ready thanks to Fishman Sonitone electronics.
If you're looking for a great starter acoustic or even an upgrade for yourself, these could be a great option.
Get a Martin Special 000 X1AE electro acoustic for $499
Save $100 on this excellent folk-size 000 Martin View Deal
Get a Martin Special Dreadnought X1AE electro acoustic for $499
Save $100 on this excellent Martin all-rounder View Deal
Check out more Black Friday Guitar Center deals