Black Friday guitar deal: get a Martin acoustic for $499 from Guitar Center

Click here for all the best Black Friday/Cyber Monday guitar deals in the US

Guitar Center are offering two Martin models in classic 000 and dreadnought shapes for under $499 each in its build-up sale before Black Friday.

The Martin Special 000 X1AE and Special Martin Dreadnought X1-DE have both been reduced from $599 to $499 online for a $100 saving on electro acoustic models that are already packing serious value.

(Image credit: Martin)

Both models feature solid spruce tops with a back and sides made from a durable HPL material that will help keep the guitars even more stable in changing seasonable temperatures.

Signature Martin playability is assured with the Richlite fingerboard and both are stage-ready thanks to Fishman Sonitone electronics.

If you're looking for a great starter acoustic or even an upgrade for yourself, these could be a great option.

Check out more Black Friday Guitar Center deals