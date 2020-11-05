Positive Grid's massive BIAS sale will save you hundreds of dollars on guitar amp and effects modelling

As the Black Friday guitar deals continue to hurtle towards us, Positive Grid is reminding us of its origins with a Thanksgiving sale that includes some succulent BIAS and BIAS FX reductions for tone-hungry guitarists who are after more than a slice of turkey this November.

Positive Grid’s BIAS and BIAS FX software delivers a massive collection of amp and effect modelling at your fingertips, and right now PG is offering up to 50% off the regular prices of both titles, as well as discounts on bundles and related add-on packs. While you're at it, there's currently 15% off the fantastic Positive Grid Spark 40 smart amp, too.

Let's take a closer look...

Positive Grid BIAS FX 2

Positive Grid’s BIAS FX 2 gives you a complete virtual rig with amps, cabs and effects models. The software includes Positive Grid’s Guitar Match function which enables you to capture and save the tonal response of a guitar, then overlay it onto another: want the feel of a Les Paul but with the bite of a Telecaster pickup? This is the tool for you.

Bias FX 2 is offered at three different price points with additional functionality as you move up the tiers. Plus, there's a mobile version (scroll down for a deal on both platforms together!)

The current offer saves you 50% on the regular ticket price for Elite and Pro, plus there's a sizable $40 off the Standard version, down from $99 to just $59.

Here's how the different versions stack-up in comparison.

Positive Grid BIAS FX 2 | $299 , now $149

The total rig collection comprising amps, effects, cabs and rack gear modelling. Positive Grid BIAS FX is one of the best software modellers out there for guitar players. Here's your chance to grab it at a bargain price – just choose Elite, Pro or Standard. View Deal

Positive Grid BIAS Amp 2

Designed to give you component-level editing of your virtual amps, Positive Grid BIAS Amp 2 is a totally customisable amp room. From swapping tubes and power amps to transformers and tone stacks, you can get your hands as dirty as you like. From here, you can choose the type of cab your amp is running through, plus how it is mic’d, with a choice and combination of virtual mic placements.

As well as this, there’s Positive Grid’s impressive Amp Match feature, which allows you to approximate your dream amp sound using audio files from recordings. From here, you can continue to tweak and tailor the sound to your needs.

As with bias FX 2, BIAS Amp 2 is available in three tiers: Elite, Professional and Standard, with discounts applied to all three. The best deals are on the upper-level Elite and Pro versions, both with 50% discount applied. This takes the BIAS Amp Elite price down from $299 to $149, the Professional version from $199 to just $99 and Bias Amp Standard to $59.

Here’s a comparison of what each version includes:

Positive Grid BIAS Amp 2 Elite | $299 , now $149

The tonehound's playground. BIAS Amp 2 gives you total freedom over your amp's topology, and thanks to this offer, you can get 50% of the Elite (priced above) and Pro versions, plus there's $40 off the Standard version too. Click on the link to make your selection!View Deal

BIAS FX 2 Elite All Access bundle | $399 , now $199

As you may or may not already be aware, BIAS FX 2 recently launched on mobile devices (iOS only). So, while the deals are flowing, why confine yourself to your desktop? For an additional price at each tier, you can get BIAS FX 2 on your desktop computer and iPhone/iPad at a reduced rate. Choose from Elite (was $399, now $199), Pro (was $249, now $124) or Standard (was $119, now $69).View Deal

BIAS FX 2 & AMP 2 Combo | $399 , now $259

Want detailed amp-design features as well as the full compliment of pedals and rack effects? Go for the FX 2 & AMP 2 Combo deal. This gives you desktop versions of both titles, and once again is structured across the same three tiers. Here, you’ll get FX 2 and AMP 2 Elite for $259, Pro for $179 and Standard for $109View Deal

Positive Grid BIAS FX 2 Metal Edition | $329 , now $165

If your gain control doesn’t see a lot of action below the halfway mark, turn your attention to the Bias FX 2 Metal Edition bundle. Here, you get BIAS FX 2 Elite, but it’s bundled with the Metal Signature Pack, featuring amp and pedal models designed with Ola Englund, Jeff Loomis and Keith Merrow. As well as this, you also get the BIAS Pedal Distortion, Delay and modulation effects. With half-off, this is your chance to bag some premium heavy guitar tones for a snip!View Deal

BIAS Premium bundle | $699 , now $350

Enough messing about. Grab the BIAS Platinum bundle and you’ll receive a ridiculous amount of virtual gear, giving you more models than a European catwalk. The full value of the Platinum bundle (if bought individually) comes to $1,429. Normally it would set you back $699, but Positive grid has sliced it right down the middle, meaning you can get Elite versions of both BIAS products, plus all associated bundles for just $350.View Deal

BIAS Complete bundle | $549 , now $275

For $275, Positive Grid is offering BIAS FX 2 and BIAS Amp 2 Pro editions, the Metal Signature, Bass and Acoustic Expansion Packs as well as BIAS Pedal Distortion, Delay and Modulation models. We’d usually suggest going for the Elite Versions, but with this Complete Bundle containing the very well-equipped Pro tier versions of both core titles for a little over the regular price of just one Pro version of either BIAS plugins, this has to be a no-brainer.View Deal

BIAS Essential bundle | $399 , now $200

Still not sure? Check out the BIAS Essential bundle. You get the same as the Complete bundle (Pro versions), as well as the expansion packs, but you don’t get the BIAS Pedal models. You do, however, keep your budget at $200 and with a total value of $635, and a regular price of $399, you’re still saving half the normal price.View Deal

BIAS FX Expansion Packs

The most common complaint with companies offering huge discounts is normally from the loyal, early-adopters who have already forked-out for products. Well, if that’s you, here are three expansion pack deals that will cost you less than a budget overdrive pedal, and offer a lot more.

Positive Grid Metal, Bass and Acoustic expansion packs

Was $79 , now $49

If you already own Positive Grid BIAS FX 2, don't worry! There's a deal here for you too in the form of the excellent Metal, Bass and Acoustic expansions, reduced to just $49 each. This offer is for one pack, if you want to buy all three, check out the next deal to save even more!View Deal