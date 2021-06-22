Positive Grid joins in on the Prime Day deal action with $40 off the Spark amp plus a free gig bag to carry it in

Positive Grid has further reduced its Spark smart practice amp for Prime Day with an extra $10 coming off the original sale price. What that means is you can now get the amp itself, plus a gig bag for just $259, effectively saving you $100 off the full price of this bundle.

One of the most intelligent smart amps we've had the pleasure of reviewing, the Spark 40 is rammed with all the tones you need for practicing at home, but perhaps the standout functions are the Auto Chord and Smart Jam features.

Auto Chord is perfect for learning existing songs with its ability to stream tracks from your mobile device and then transpose them into chords. You even get a loop function, allowing you to finely tune those chops.

The Smart Jam function takes things a step further by analyzing chords or riffs and then generating a backing track depending on the genre selected. Genius.

Spark had been on sale prior to Prime Day for $269 and with a further $10 off, now is surely the right time to be getting your hands on this smart amp.

Positive Grid Spark: Save $40 + free gig bag, now just $259

Positive Grid’s Spark has taken the guitar world by storm as of late. It’s a smart practice amp powered by the BIAS tone engine, capable of so much more than you’d think. With the Spark app, recalling any one of over 10,000 tones for you to enjoy is a piece of cake. Smart features such as Smart Jam and Auto Chords make the Spark a powerful and genuinely useful practice tool, and one of the most ridiculously fun desktop amps on the market. Save $40 this June and grab a free Traveler gig bag in the process. View Deal

More great Prime Day deals