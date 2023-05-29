Give the gift of great tone this Father's Day with these Positive Grid deals

This Father’s Day Positive Grid have put together some awesome deals on their Spark Amps and software, the perfect gift for the guitar player in your home. With loads of free gift bundles as well as money-off deals, it’s the perfect chance to please your guitar-playing father or partner, or just treat yourself to a brilliant practice amp.

With Father's Day arriving on the 18th of June this year, both Spark and Spark Pearl have £40/$30 off and will get a free traveler bag as well, just use the coupon FREEGIFT when you checkout to get yours . Grab a Spark Mini and you can get a super cool crimson grille completely free, just use the FREEGIFT coupon again - it’s also got a £30/$20 discount to make it even more tempting .

The RIFF portable audio interface has a cheeky £/$10 discount and gets BIAS FX 2 Standard totally free, that’s 12 high-quality amp models and 30 accurately modeled effects when you use the FREEGIFT coupon. If that’s not enough to tempt you, how about 30% off all BIAS software? Don’t miss out on £/$20 off when you preorder the brand new Spark GO either, which we absolutely loved when we got an exclusive first look at it.

Spark 40: Free travel bag

Spark is arguably one of the best practice amps ever made, and it’s even sweeter this Father’s Day thanks to a £40/$30 discount and a free traveler bag when you use the coupon FREEGIFT. Makes a great gift for the guitar-playing dads out there, or just a treat for yourself!

Spark Mini: Free Crimson Grille

Despite being significantly smaller than the full-size Spark, the Spark Mini still packs a wallop. One of the best, and loudest mini-practice amps you can buy, it’s currently got a £30/$20 discount and you’ll get a sweet-looking crimson grille when you use the FREEGIFT coupon, a great gift or treat for Father’s Day.

BIAS Software: 30% off

Building the rig of your dreams is now even cheaper thanks to a hefty 30% discount on all BIAS software from Positive Grid. Packed full of accurately modeled amplifiers from classic clean to girthy high-gain, alongside painstakingly recreated cab and microphone combos. You also get some great effects to add into the mix, and plenty of flexibility on where they go in the signal chain, making it one of the best guitar VSTs you can buy.

RIFF: Get BIAS FX 2 Standard free

The perfect portable audio interface for guitar players, RIFF lets you transform your smartphone or computer into a full-fledged guitar rig. This Father’s Day Positive Grid is giving a £/$10 discount on the regular price, plus you get BIAS FX 2 Standard totally free. With 12 accurate amp models and 30 high-quality effects, it’s a great way to upgrade your recording rig for less.

We’re big fans of Positive Grid here at MusicRadar and their practice amps really have moved the goalposts for what guitarists can expect in terms of quality and usability. We gave the Spark 40 a full five out of five stars when we reviewed it , and the same score in our Positive Grid Spark Mini review . They really are some of the best desktop amps you can buy.

There are more deals you can grab too, with £20/$10 off Positive Grid’s Spark Control , a handy footswitch that can be paired with the 40-watt Spark Amp to give you hands-free control. Have a look at our Positive Grid Spark Control review , where we gave it a healthy four stars out of five.

These deals are only available until the 18th of June, so make sure you act fast to get your hands on one of these great deals. They’re sure to make any dad - or any guitarist for that matter - happy this Father’s Day!

