Pick up a Fender Player Stratocaster in a killer limited edition finish for just $599 this Black Friday

Do you ever look at your guitar rig and think you’re missing a pop of colour? These tasty Limited Edition Fender Player Stratocasters in Shell Pink or Surf Pearl finishes might be just the ticket, especially now they’re down to just $599 apiece in the Guitar Center Black Friday sale.
With up to $125 to be saved off the list price, it’s the perfect time to add one of these highly capable, great-sounding guitars to your roster. This could be one of our favourite Black Friday guitar deals so far. Just look at them!
- These are the best Stratocasters money can buy right now
Fender Player Strat in Shell Pink: Was $724.99, now $599.99
Combining the classic Strat sound we know and love with a unique dash of colour, the Limited Edition Fender Player Stratocaster in Shell Pink is a versatile guitar with loads of character. And with $125 off the list price at Guitar Center this Black Friday, it’s the perfect time to buy.View Deal
Fender Player Strat in Surf Pearl: Was $699.99, now $599.99
We’ve always been a sucker for a faded green shade on guitars, and the Limited Edition Fender Player Stratocaster in Surf Green really caught our attention, especially when it’s down from $699 to just $599 at Guitar Center this Black Friday.View Deal
The Fender Player series is essentially a refreshed version of its mid-range guitars, offering players the perfect introduction to ‘proper’ Fender instruments at a price that won’t make your eyes water. The Limited Edition Fender Player Stratocasters take those solid building blocks and adds a dash of flair with two unique colourways. For us, the combination of the Shell Pink with the red tortoise-shell pickguard and Maple fingerboard makes for a very attractive guitar indeed, while the Surf Green body and vintage-style faded green pickguard is a combo that will never go out of fashion.
The Fender Player Stratocaster range is full of highly playable, versatile guitars that deliver that famous Strat sound, and with big discounts available at Guitar Center this Black Friday there’s no better time to take advantage.
