Overloud’s Gem Mod plugin takes a classic Roland chorus to another Dimension, and it’s free for a limited time

Overloud has modelled Roland’s Dimension D, a classic ‘80s chorus unit, then improved on it and put it in the new Gem Mod plugin . This is set to retail for £99, but until 27 September, the company is giving away 1,000 licences per day for free.

Used throughout the ‘80s and ‘90s on vocals in particular, the Dimension D offered an organic take on modulation, with musical harmonic generation on the input section when pushed into saturation. The processor was also used on full mixes to create space without adding reverb.

This plugin version enables you to dynamically control all the main parameters with the input envelope, so you get a ‘breathing’ effect that’s dictated by the level of the input signal. You can also ‘mod’ the original circuit, changing the behaviour of the LFOs and filter.

Gem Mod runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats. To claim your free copy you need to sign up for an Overloud account - the company will then send you a download link and activation code.