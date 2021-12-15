Overloud is giving you another chance to download Gem Mod - a $99 plugin reboot of Roland's Dimension D chorus - for free

Back in September, Overloud released the Gem Mod plugin - an expanded emulation of Roland’s Dimension D, a classic ‘80s chorus unit - and made it available for free. The price has since risen to $99, but until 20 December, the company is once again giving away 1,000 licences per day for nothing.

Used throughout the ‘80s and ‘90s on vocals in particular, the Dimension D offered an organic take on modulation, with musical harmonic generation on the input section when pushed into saturation. The processor was also used on full mixes to create space without adding reverb.

This plugin version enables you to dynamically control all the main parameters with the input envelope, so you get a ‘breathing’ effect that’s dictated by the level of the input signal. You can also ‘mod’ the original circuit, changing the behaviour of the LFOs and filter.

Gem Mod runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats. To claim your free copy you need to sign up for an Overloud account - the company will then send you a download link and activation code.