New tech gear of the month: review round-up (March 2017)

February was a vintage month for new tech gear on the MusicRadar test bench. We welcomed a treasure trove of software and plugins from some of the biggest names in the business.

Here's a digested look at all the tech gear that was reviewed on MusicRadar in February, starting the Universal Audio API 2500 Bus Compressor.

MusicRadar's verdict:

“The API 2500 is a fabulous and extremely flexible compressor that's been excellently emulated by the Universal Audio team.”

5 out of 5

FULL REVIEW: Universal Audio API 2500 Bus Compressor

(Originally reviewed in Computer Music).