New tech gear of the month: review round-up (March 2017)
Universal Audio API 2500 Bus Compressor
February was a vintage month for new tech gear on the MusicRadar test bench. We welcomed a treasure trove of software and plugins from some of the biggest names in the business.
Here's a digested look at all the tech gear that was reviewed on MusicRadar in February, starting the Universal Audio API 2500 Bus Compressor.
MusicRadar's verdict:
“The API 2500 is a fabulous and extremely flexible compressor that's been excellently emulated by the Universal Audio team.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Universal Audio API 2500 Bus Compressor
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music).
Universal Audio Chandler Zener
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Universal Audio continues to deliver some of the best and most desirable emulations available and the Zener is as good as it gets.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Universal Audio Chandler Zener
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music).
Steinberg Cubasis 2
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Version 2 really does feel like a miniaturised copy of Cubasis' desktop cousin. A must for iPad musicians, doubly so for Cubase users.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Steinberg Cubasis 2
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music).
Rob Papen Predator 2
MusicRadar's verdict:
“It's Predator... but even better! One of the greatest soft synths gets a comprehensive makeover and improves in functionality, although the interface is a tad dated.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Rob Papen Predator 2
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music).
FabFilter Pro-R
MusicRadar's verdict:
“It might sacrifice some depth to achieve functional simplicity, but it works - Pro-R sounds awesome and is hugely enjoyable and rewarding to work with.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: FabFilter Pro-R
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music).
XLN Audio RC-20 Retro Color
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Not only one of the best retro-ising plugins around, but also a powerful sound-design tool in a general sense, RC-20 is a wobbly, wonky, fizzy, soul-warming slice of awesome.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: XLN Audio RC-20 Retro Color
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music).
oeksound soothe
MusicRadar's verdict:
“This unique new take on dynamic EQ is a brilliant corrective plugin for vocals, cymbals and other parts - just don't overcook it.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: oeksound soothe
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music).
Universal Audio A/DA STD-1
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Certainly not your normal delay, this excellent (though niche) bucket brigade processor can add wonderful width and depth to sounds.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Universal Audio A/DA STD-1
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music).
Elektron Analog Heat Sound Processor
MusicRadar's verdict:
“The Analog Heat is a deceptively flexible box of analogue effects that partners perfectly with a modern digital set-up.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Elektron Analog Heat Sound Processor
(Originally reviewed in Future Music).
Expert Sleepers ES-8
MusicRadar's verdict:
“For serious modular users (running OSX) the ES-8 would make a great purchase, and with decent expansion potential.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Expert Sleepers ES-8
(Originally reviewed in Future Music).
JZ V16-BB Microphone
MusicRadar's verdict:
“The V16-BB is not necessarily an all-rounder, but when it comes to vocals and acoustic instruments it delivers a high-quality finish.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: JZ V16-BB Microphone
(Originally reviewed in Future Music).
OTO BAM Space Generator
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A fantastic reverb unit whose size belies its power. Great sounding vintage reverb with a very modern approach to live performance.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: OTO BAM Space Generator
(Originally reviewed in Future Music).
Pioneer DJ PLX-500
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Is the Pioneer PLX-500 the best budget deck on the market? Yes. It looks like a Technics 1210, and doesn't perform too far off.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Pioneer DJ PLX-500
(Originally reviewed in Future Music).
Roland TR-09 Rhythm Composer
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Portable and with the flavour of a real 909, it's capable of great results. Extra analogue outs and more sonic tweaks would have been welcome.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Roland TR-09 Rhythm Composer
(Originally reviewed in Future Music).
Roland Super UA Interface
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Super UA does everything you'd expect and more, and can easily hold its own alongside similar compact high-end interfaces.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Roland Super UA Interface
(Originally reviewed in Future Music).