New tech gear of the month: review round-up (February 2017)
Vengeance-Sound VPS Avenger
We've started 2017 with a bang at MusicRadar, with our tech reviews team running the rule over a bounty of stunning software and a few choice pieces of hardware, too.
Here's a digested look at all the tech gear that was reviewed on MusicRadar in January, starting with the Vengeance-Sound VPS Avenger.
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Totally inspiring, utterly absorbing, ridiculously versatile and sounding phenomenal, VPS Avenger is quite unlike any other synth out there.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Vengeance-Sound VPS Avenger
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Blue Cat Audio Destructor
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Guitarists will get right down with this authentic amp simulation, and electronic producers will find endless sound design potential behind its intuitive interface.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Blue Cat Audio Destructor
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Korg Odyssei
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Odyssei sounds tremendous, doing a stellar job of recreating those famously edgy oscillators and that razor sharp low-pass filter.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Korg Odyssei
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Audiority Harmonic Maximizer
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Quality maximising at a great price!”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Audiority Harmonic Maximizer
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Klevgränd Tines
MusicRadar's verdict:
“An interesting tool that just falls short of being essential.”
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Klevgränd Tines
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Kush Audio Hammer DSP
MusicRadar's verdict:
“An EQ so good at making anything sound good that using it almost feels like cheating.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Kush Audio Hammer DSP
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Synapse Audio The Legend
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A Minimoog with bells on, The Legend is a stunning emulation of the most important synth ever made, with a totally legit sound and numerous handy extras.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Synapse Audio The Legend
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
iZotope Neutron
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Use it in the way it's meant to be used and Neutron could become your best friend. Even without Track Assistant, it's still one of the most powerful channel strips around.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: iZotope Neutron
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Exponential Audio Nimbus
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Nimbus delivers a wonderfully unobtrusive sound coupled with plenty of adjustable parameters.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Exponential Audio Nimbus
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Dave Smith Instruments Prophet-6
MusicRadar's verdict:
“An absolutely stunning module.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Dave Smith Instruments Prophet-6
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Bastl Instruments Kastle
MusicRadar's verdict:
“The Kastle is a very fun little noisemaker with a few creative tricks up its sleeve.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Bastl Instruments Kastle
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Roland Boutique VP-03 Vocoder
MusicRadar's verdict:
“The VP-03 delivers a high-quality and authentic emulation of the VP-330's vibe; it's intuitive and well-built too.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Roland Boutique VP-03 Vocoder
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Koma Elektronik Poltergeist
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Koma is pricey but fulfils a need and gives a lot of scope for deep experimentation when combined with a few LFOs or other modulation sources.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Koma Elektronik Poltergeist
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Dave Smith Instruments OB-6
MusicRadar's verdict:
“This new module sounds stunning, with that authentic Obie tone, and can add additional voices to your OB-6.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Dave Smith Instruments OB-6
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
M-Audio CTRL49
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Loads of functionality, solid construction and attractive visuals, and it delivers on its promise to integrate with your soft synths and DAW.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: M-Audio CTRL49
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)