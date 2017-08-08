New tech gear of the month: review round-up (August 2017)
Empirical Labs Arousor
Software dominates the tech reviews this month, but keep an eye out for a high-class mic and Pioneer's DS-1-powered hardware sampler.
First up, though, is an eagerly awaited software emulation of a modern classic...
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Arousor costs a pretty penny, but is the kind of compressor you’ll instantly fall in love with and quickly come to rely on.”
FULL REVIEW: Empirical Labs Arousor
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
HoRNet Plugins Magnus Mk2
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A very versatile, transparent dynamics-shaping combo, Magnus Mk2 is an obvious bargain.”
FULL REVIEW: HoRNet Plugins Magnus Mk2
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
ProjectSAM Swing More!
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“As close as you’ll get to the real deal. Immense.”
FULL REVIEW: ProjectSAM Swing More!
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Exponential Audio R4
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“With its colourful, highly malleable sound, extensive feature list and straightforward interface, R4 is EA’s best reverb yet.”
FULL REVIEW: Exponential Audio R4
5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Universal Audio Moog Multimode Filter XL
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“One of the best UAD plugins yet, a must-hear for any self-respecting electronic music producer, and a no-brainer upgrade for owners of the original.”
FULL REVIEW: Universal Audio Moog Multimode Filter XL
5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Universal Audio SSL 4000 E Channel Strip Collection
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“One of the most effective solutions out there for bringing the SSL sound to your DAW, but don’t expect to be able to run it on more than a few channels at a time.”
FULL REVIEW: Universal Audio SSL 4000 E Channel Strip Collection
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Tracktion Software Waveform
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Waveform makes Tracktion Software’s DAW an even more viable option for forward-thinking producers than ever.”
FULL REVIEW: Tracktion Software Waveform
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Atlantic Phonic Renaissance
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“The world isn’t short of large diaphragm condensers, but the Renaissance adds quality sound to the fray, especially for vocalists.”
FULL REVIEW: Atlantic Phonic Renaissance
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
iZotope RX6
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Again iZotope moves the RX platform forward to a place ahead of any competition. A truly powerful, innovative and intuitive toolset.”
FULL REVIEW: iZotope RX6
5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Mackie XR Series
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“The XRs successfully fill a gap in the Mackie monitor range, combining solid construction with an affordable price tag.”
FULL REVIEW: Mackie XR Series
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Pioneer DJ Toraiz AS-1
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“With gorgeous DSI-powered sound and a performance-friendly design, the AS-1 is a cult classic in the making.”
FULL REVIEW: Pioneer DJ Toraiz AS-1
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Sonic Faction Hypermorph
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A highly recommended product.”
FULL REVIEW: Sonic Faction Hypermorph
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)