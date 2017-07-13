Sonic Faction Hypermorph review

As its name suggests, this powerful Max for Live instrument is all about morphin’: combine up to four identical oscillators (analogue and digital timbres such as FM, wavetable and one-shot sounds are on tap), then mutate between them all in various inventive ways.

The central X/Y Morph Matrix handles this morphing, with five ‘modes’ on offer, including manual movement record, gravity-like motion emulation and a creative Morph Sequencer for automating the process.

All of this is controllable via Push. With an excellent array of presets, intuitive layout and killer sound, Sonic Faction’s morph-tastic instrument proudly shows off exactly what a M4L instrument is capable of.