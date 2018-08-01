New music tech gear of the month: review round-up (August 2018)
Despite the heatwave, our tech reviews team has remained burrowed away in its bunker over the past few weeks, appraising a multitude of hardware and software releases.
We've rounded-up all the tech reviews that appeared on the site within the month of July for your viewing pleasure. We start with the Analogue Solutions Treadstone.
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Despite some functional quirks, the Treadstone may be just what you’re after to add some analogue flavour to your setup.”
FULL REVIEW: Analogue Solutions Treadstone
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Elektron Digitone
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A fun and very well thought-out box that can cover a wide sonic palette; takes the pain out of FM and replaces it with joy!”
FULL REVIEW: Elektron Digitone
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Motas-6 Synthesizer
MusicRadar's verdict:
“The Motas-6 is neither cheap nor immediately intuitive, but it is extremely powerful and boasts some very interesting features.”
FULL REVIEW: Motas-6 Synthesizer
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Tracktion Waveform 9
MusicRadar's verdict:
“This is a true alternative - or complement - to your current DAW, once you’re used to how it works. Everyone should try it.”
FULL REVIEW: Tracktion Waveform 9
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Rob Papen Go2
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A slick, powerful, versatile synth with a feature set and sound that belie the price.”
FULL REVIEW: Rob Papen Go2
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Acustica Audio Cream
MusicRadar's verdict:
“With its flexible semi-modular architecture and stunning convolution engine, Cream is a cut above the average vintage strip.”
FULL REVIEW: Acustica Audio Cream
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Antares Auto-Tune Pro
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Its combination of real-time and offline retuning is largely unchanged, but Auto-Tune Pro looks and flows better than ever.”
FULL REVIEW: Antares Auto-Tune Pro
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Line6 Echo Farm 3.0
MusicRadar's verdict:
“It’s too expensive, but Echo Farm still has plenty going for it, particularly for the less technically-minded musician.”
FULL REVIEW: Line6 Echo Farm 3.0
3.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
oeksound Spiff
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Spiff’s unique frequency-conscious transient shaping makes it a versatile corrective and creative solution.”
FULL REVIEW: oeksound Spiff
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Togu Audio Line TAL-Mod
MusicRadar's verdict:
“An effortless, versatile synth with a rich, beefy, retro-inspired sound, TAL-Mod is well worth the crazy asking price.”
FULL REVIEW: Togu Audio Line TAL-Mod
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Signum Audio Bute Loudness Suite
MusicRadar's verdict:
“An innovative, user-friendly, powerful analyser and True Peak limiter with a fairly steep price tag but a very bright future.”
FULL REVIEW: Signum Audio Bute Loudness Suite
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Moog Grandmother
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Not a complete all-rounder, but this a fine semi-modular synth with genuine Moog pedigree. You might just consider selling your grandmother to get one...”
FULL REVIEW: Moog Grandmother
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Audified Synergy R1
MusicRadar's verdict:
“The Synergy R1 takes two CPU-heavy effects, reverb and saturation, and puts them in a unique double-wide box of excellence.”
FULL REVIEW: Audified Synergy R1
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Dance MIDI Samples Ascension
MusicRadar's verdict:
“With its huge soundbank, four oscillators, Wave Editor and MIDI Player, Ascension is a powerful dance music workstation.”
FULL REVIEW: Dance MIDI Samples Ascension
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Korg Volca Mix
MusicRadar's verdict:
“The Mix is useful in a lot of ways, and is fairly well priced, but it’s not the ultimate Volca accessory it could have been.”
FULL REVIEW: Korg Volca Mix
3.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Tiptop Audio Z-DSP
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Tiptop missed doing something groundbreaking here; then again, the Z-DSP in itself is so well thought-out, it’s still a contender.”
FULL REVIEW: Tiptop Audio Z-DSP
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Plogue Chipsynth PortaFM
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A couple of oversights don’t stop Plogue’s exacting tribute to the OPLL winning our hearts with its vivid FM sounds.”
FULL REVIEW: Plogue Chipsynth PortaFM
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Moog DFAM percussion synth
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A unique and inspiring percussion synth, and the perfect partner to the Mother-32. The lack of MIDI is disappointing though."
FULL REVIEW: Moog DFAM percussion synth
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Sonicsmith Modulor A1
MusicRadar's verdict:
“An interesting unit that would make an ideal addition to other Sonicsmith boxes, though a harder sell as a standalone purchase."
FULL REVIEW: Sonicsmith Modulor A1
3.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)