New music tech gear of the month: review round-up (August 2018)

Despite the heatwave, our tech reviews team has remained burrowed away in its bunker over the past few weeks, appraising a multitude of hardware and software releases.

We've rounded-up all the tech reviews that appeared on the site within the month of July for your viewing pleasure. We start with the Analogue Solutions Treadstone.

MusicRadar's verdict:

“Despite some functional quirks, the Treadstone may be just what you’re after to add some analogue flavour to your setup.”

FULL REVIEW: Analogue Solutions Treadstone

4 out of 5

(Originally reviewed in Future Music)