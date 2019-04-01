New music tech gear of the month: review round-up (April 2019)

Last month was one of excellent new plugins and hardware for our tech reviews team, with two soft synths scoring full marks.

Here, we’re looking at all of the music tech gear reviewed on the site in March. We start with Loopmasters Khords...

MusicRadar's verdict:

“For lovers of old-school dance music and the production techniques that defined it, Khords is utterly unmissable.”

4.5 out of 5

FULL REVIEW: Loopmasters Khords

(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)