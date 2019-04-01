New music tech gear of the month: review round-up (April 2019)
Loopmasters Khords
Last month was one of excellent new plugins and hardware for our tech reviews team, with two soft synths scoring full marks.
Here, we’re looking at all of the music tech gear reviewed on the site in March. We start with Loopmasters Khords...
MusicRadar's verdict:
“For lovers of old-school dance music and the production techniques that defined it, Khords is utterly unmissable.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Loopmasters Khords
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Thenatan Trax
MusicRadar's verdict:
“At times frustrating, but Trax is a solid package with a huge library.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Thenatan Trax
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Arturia Pigments
MusicRadar's verdict:
“With its voluminous, expressive sound and inspiring interface and architecture, Arturia’s first homegrown synth is a marvel.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Arturia Pigments
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Psychic Modulation PulseCode
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Old-school sounds meet contemporary sequencing in this stellar beatbox.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Psychic Modulation PulseCode
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
M-Audio M-Track 8X4M
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A great, compact desktop interface with decent input selection, separate selectable headphone feeds and simple direct monitoring.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: M-Audio M-Track 8X4M
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Pittsburgh Modular Microvolt 3900
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A characterful semi-modular that wears its influences on its sleeve, but still manages to have its own unique style and sound.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Pittsburgh Modular Microvolt 3900
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
u-he Twangstrom
MusicRadar's verdict:
“With its top-notch modelling and deep modulation, u-he’s spring reverb is a wonderfully creative plugin at a great price.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: u-he Twangström
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Synapse Audio Dune 3
MusicRadar's verdict:
“There’s always room for improvement, it would seem, as one of the biggest, baddest synths around hits a new high. Essential.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Synapse Audio Dune 3
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Audionamix Xtrax Stems 2
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Still a solid idea and a well-designed app, but despite some improvements, it continues to disappoint for serious usage.”
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Audionamix Xtrax Stems 2
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)