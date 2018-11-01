New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (November 2018)
Ernie Ball Expression Tremolo
It's been guitar gear galore once again this month here at MusicRadar, as we have welcomed the great and the good of the guitar world into our reviews HQ.
Here, we have rounded up all of the guitar gear reviewed on the site during the month of October. We start with the Ernie Ball Expression Tremolo.
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A tremolo that does more than most - well worth investigating for serious wobble heads.”
FULL REVIEW: Ernie Ball Expression Tremolo
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Ibanez AZ224F
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A highly spec'd, ultra-versatile electric that has the potential to unite players of all stripes.”
FULL REVIEW: Ibanez AZ224F
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Martin DX1AE Macassar Burst
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A sweet-sounding and (mostly) good-looking mid-priced offering.”
FULL REVIEW: Martin DX1AE Macassar Burst
3.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Fuzzrocious Grey Stache w/Diode and Momentary Feedback Mods
MusicRadar's verdict:
“One of the most usable – and fun – Muff variants we've played in some time.”
FULL REVIEW: Fuzzrocious Grey Stache w/Diode and Momentary Feedback Mods
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Manson Mikey Demus Signature MD-2
MusicRadar's verdict:
“The only thing this guitar doesn’t come with is a stage and an audience - that, we’re afraid, is entirely down to you.”
FULL REVIEW: Manson Mikey Demus Signature MD-2
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Danelectro ‘66T
MusicRadar's verdict:
“If you still regard Dano guitars as retro, one-trick ponies, the ’66T’s double whammy of rock-star good looks and modern performance will set you straight once and for all.”
FULL REVIEW: Danelectro ‘66T
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
B&G Little Sister Crossroads
MusicRadar's verdict:
“There’s more than a refreshing change here in that B&G is clearly drawing on different influences and not just offering us (yet) another shade of the Les Paul, SG, Strat or Telecaster.”
FULL REVIEW: B&G Little Sister Crossroads
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Taylor 714CE V-Class
MusicRadar's verdict:
“We’ve consistently failed to find a hair out of place with a Taylor...”
FULL REVIEW: Taylor 714CE V-Class
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
B&G Step Sister Private Build
MusicRadar's verdict:
“The ‘modern’ Step Sister is a fine example of small-scale, vintage-rooted luthiery.”
FULL REVIEW: B&G Step Sister Private Build
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Carl Martin Surf Trem 2018
MusicRadar's verdict:
“No bells and whistles - simply vintage amp-style tremolo elegantly presented.”
FULL REVIEW: Carl Martin Surf Trem 2018
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Danelectro ‘59XT
MusicRadar's verdict:
“The ’59XT is a tonal Swiss Army knife with the added bonus of a great-quality whammy bar.”
FULL REVIEW: Danelectro ‘59XT
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Mooer Black Truck
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A self-contained pedalboard offering many options for use onstage and at home.”
FULL REVIEW: Mooer Black Truck
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)