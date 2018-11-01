New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (November 2018)

It's been guitar gear galore once again this month here at MusicRadar, as we have welcomed the great and the good of the guitar world into our reviews HQ.

Here, we have rounded up all of the guitar gear reviewed on the site during the month of October. We start with the Ernie Ball Expression Tremolo.

MusicRadar's verdict:

“A tremolo that does more than most - well worth investigating for serious wobble heads.”

FULL REVIEW: Ernie Ball Expression Tremolo

4 out of 5

(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)