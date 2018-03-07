New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (March 2018)
Faith Naked Mars
The bounty of beautiful gear that came at NAMM is now a distant memory, as we have been inundated with all manner of guitar products that have eased the post-Anaheim comedown.
Here, we take a digested look at all of the guitar reviews that appeared on the site during February. We start with the Naked Mars from Faith.
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A great all-rounder.”
FULL REVIEW: Faith Naked Mars
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Empress Echosystem
MusicRadar's verdict:
“An excellent pedal for delay aficionados, and it can only get better with subsequent firmware updates.”
FULL REVIEW: Empress Echosystem
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Walrus Audio Monument Tremolo
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A practical pedal offering an excellent variety of sonic options with the bonus of plenty of expressive control.”
FULL REVIEW: Walrus Audio Monument Tremolo
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Schecter Sun Valley Super Shredder FR
MusicRadar's verdict:
“While the haircuts may have changed since the ‘80s, the desire for a fun, well-appointed, classic shred machine will clearly never die out.”
FULL REVIEW: Schecter Sun Valley Super Shredder FR
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Emma ReezaFRATzitz
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A solid pedal that has some interesting sounds to offer.”
FULL REVIEW: Emma ReezaFRATzitz
3 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Stone Deaf Trashy Blonde
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A pedal blessed with tones to put a smile on a classic rocker’s face.”
FULL REVIEW: Stone Deaf Trashy Blonde
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Wampler Catapulp
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A powerful contender.”
FULL REVIEW: Wampler Catapulp
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Shergold Masquerader 4
MusicRadar's verdict:
“An affordable and well-built guitar that is well worth your time.”
FULL REVIEW: Shergold Masquerader 4
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Gretsch G6134T-58 Vintage Select ’58 Penguin
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Some might think that the price tag takes the biscuit but we reckon there’s never been a better time to p-p-p-pick up a Penguin.”
FULL REVIEW: Gretsch G6134T-58 Vintage Select ’58 Penguin
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Mooer Ocean Machine
MusicRadar's verdict:
“For a one-stop ambience shop, Mooer’s Ocean Machine is the logical destination.”
FULL REVIEW: Mooer Ocean Machine
5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Gretsch G6128T-57 Vintage Select ’57 Duo Jet
MusicRadar's verdict:
“If you want a classic tone machine that’ll transport you back to a time when amplifier distortion was still regarded as a fault, the ’57 is a dream.”
FULL REVIEW: Gretsch G6128T-57 Vintage Select ’57 Duo Jet
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Taylor Academy 12e-N
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A fine guitar, but it comes at a price.”
FULL REVIEW: Taylor Academy 12e-N
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
EMG RetroActive Fat 55 pickup set
MusicRadar's verdict:
“This provides one of the most intelligent blends of old and new that we’ve heard.”
FULL REVIEW: EMG RetroActive Fat 55 pickup set
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
La Patrie Arena CW Q1T
MusicRadar's verdict:
“An impressive build and design.”
FULL REVIEW: La Patrie Arena CW Q1T
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
BAE Audio Hot Fuzz
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A sublime combination of fuzz and treble boost.”
FULL REVIEW: BAE Audio Hot Fuzz
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Gretsch G5435T Electromatic Pro Jet
MusicRadar's verdict:
“An affordable model that won’t let you down.”
FULL REVIEW: Gretsch G5435T Electromatic Pro Jet
3.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)