New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (June 2017)

We reviewed a bumper crop of new guitar products in May, with acoustics and pedals being particularly well represented.

Let's take a look back at everything that was published on MusicRadar last month, starting with the Fret-King Country Squire Fluence.

MusicRadar's verdict:

“A superb guitar that is masterfully built.”

4.5 out of 5

FULL REVIEW: Fret-King Country Squire 'Fluence'

(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)