New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (June 2017)
Fret-King Country Squire Fluence
We reviewed a bumper crop of new guitar products in May, with acoustics and pedals being particularly well represented.
Let's take a look back at everything that was published on MusicRadar last month, starting with the Fret-King Country Squire Fluence.
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A superb guitar that is masterfully built.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fret-King Country Squire 'Fluence'
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Ernie Ball Expression Overdrive
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A great pedal, but it comes at a price.”
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Ernie Ball Expression Overdrive
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Aria 111 MTN
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A cracking guitar that will last a long time for beginners.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Aria 111 MTN
(Originally reviewed in Acoustic)
Blueridge BR-40
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A good all-rounder that might just win you over. Worth a try.”
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Blueridge BR-40
(Originally reviewed in Acoustic)
Blueridge BR-180CE
MusicRadar's verdict:
“If the looks appeal and you get the frets polished, this could be a very special guitar.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Blueridge BR-180CE
(Originally reviewed in Acoustic)
Andrew White Guitars Freja 112
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A dependable workhorse that perhaps lacks an identity.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Andrew White Guitars Freja 112
(Originally reviewed in Acoustic)
Aria MSG-02
MusicRadar's verdict:
“You get a lot of guitar for your money, and it sounds good.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Aria MSG-02
(Originally reviewed in Acoustic)
Andrew White Guitars Cybele 1010
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A stunning instrument regardless of price or provenance.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Andrew White Guitars Cybele 1010
(Originally reviewed in Acoustic)
Bohemian Oil Can Guitar
MusicRadar's verdict:
“If you’re after a different aesthetic, these Bohemians are the right price to take a punt.”
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Bohemian Oil Can Guitar
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Cort Sunset Nylectric
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Trying to entice steel-string players over to nylon is a growing market and Cort has made a very playable stab at it.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Cort Sunset Nylectric
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Strymon Riverside
MusicRadar's verdict:
“An excellent pedal that may even convert analogue purists..”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Strymon Riverside
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Walrus Audio Mayflower
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Quality overdrive with a neutral tonality that should work well with any sort of amp.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Walrus Audio Mayflower
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
DOD Carcosa
MusicRadar's verdict:
“This is a versatile fuzz with sounds ranging from smooth to very nasty at a very competitive price.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: DOD Carcosa
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Rob O'Reilly Expressiv MIDI Pro
MusicRadar's verdict:
“An exciting tool that has huge sonic potential.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Rob O'Reilly Expressiv MIDI Pro
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Effectrode SR-71 Blackbird Drive/Preamp
MusicRadar's verdict:
“One of the best all-valve preamp pedals money can buy.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Effectrode SR-71 Blackbird Drive/Preamp
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Vox AV30
MusicRadar's verdict:
“At the price, we reckon Vox’s AV30 is a real steal.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Vox AV30
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Hotone A Station
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A solid pedal let down by that annoying background noise.”
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Hotone A Station
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Yellow Rock CA35H Head
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Yellow Rock may have cracked the holy grail by making analogue solid-state sound as good as, if not better, than valves.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Yellow Rock CA35H Head
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Fret-King Esprit V 'Fluence'
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Of course, with the active pickups, vintage buffs and fashionistas may turn up their noses, but for the rest of us - you won’t be disappointed.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fret-King Esprit V 'Fluence'
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Greer Tarpit
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A Big Muff at heart, but a great-sounding, well-made and handsome-looking boutique version.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Greer Tarpit
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Supro 1305 Drive
MusicRadar's verdict:
“This pedal is definitely worth a listen.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Supro 1305 Drive
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Boss AD-2 Acoustic Preamp
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A solid, but not spectacular, pedal. Still worth investigating.”
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Boss AD-2 Acoustic Preamp
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Greer Black Tiger
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A cool-sounding delay with classic voicing and enhanced performance capability.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Greer Black Tiger
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Radial Engineering Tonebone Regency
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A very practical pedal that can fulfil a number of functions, not least giving you three instantly accessible levels of drive.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Radial Engineering Tonebone Regency
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Greer Ghetto Stomp
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Full-fat and great for the natural grit of 8 just-overdriven tones, American-style.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Greer Ghetto Stomp
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Greer Super Hornet
MusicRadar's verdict:
“As cool as a fuzz can be.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Greer Super Hornet
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Walrus Audio Deep Six
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Quality and versatile compression that’s delivered in a functional format.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Walrus Audio Deep Six
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Fender CD-60S All-Mahogany
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A guitar that would offer plenty of bang for your buck whether you’re a beginner or not.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fender CD-60S All-Mahogany
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Pigtronix Philosopher’s Tone Micro
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Easy to slip onto your ’board, this is a great utility pedal for more than just compression.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Pigtronix Philosopher’s Tone Micro
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Gordon Smith GS-1 60
MusicRadar's verdict:
“If you’ve never plugged in, now is most definitely the time. Here’s to many, many more GSGs!”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Gordon Smith GS-1 60
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Lucem Paradox Custom
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Dare to be different? Clearly, custom is the way.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Lucem Paradox Custom
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Fret-King Corona 'Fluence'
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Credit where it’s due, this is simply a very good guitar.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fret-King Corona 'Fluence'
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Radial Engineering Tonebone Classic V9
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Valve-like overdrive and distortion delivered across a marvellously versatile range with bulletproof build quality.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Radial Engineering Tonebone Classic V9
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Supro 1304 Fuzz
MusicRadar's verdict:
“While fuzz can be a very personal thing, this one offers extra versatility through its tone knobs.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Supro 1304 Fuzz
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)