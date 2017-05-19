Hotone A Station review

First impressions here are positive with a metal chassis, user-friendly layout plus footswitchable mute and boost switches, with the latter offering a useful volume hike should you need it.

The notch controls also allow you to eliminate unwanted feedback on specific frequencies. There’s also a wealth of inputs and outputs - an effects loop and input for your mic with the ability to mix it with your pickup sound or use it as a dedicated microphone preamp.

The three-band EQ delivers so what’s the downer? There’s a constant background noise when the A Station is activated (and we tested two units).