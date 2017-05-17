Walrus Audio Mayflower

Quality overdrive with a neutral tonality that should work well with any sort of amp.

The Mayflower is a low-to-medium gain overdrive.

With the Drive control at minimum and Level anywhere above two o’clock, it offers a clean boost with just a touch of grit. And it’s tonally very transparent, keeping your tone intact unless you want to use the Bass and Treble knobs for a bit of enhancement.

We like it with just a touch of extra top for added sparkle.

Turning up the Drive knob brings in more of that grit, but it just sounds and feels like you’ve made your own amp a little dirtier rather than turning on a pedal - it’s a practical complement to a clean amp or one that’s just breaking up, and will add dirt while retaining articulation.

We particularly liked it for adding a cutting edge to rhythm work or putting a bit of hair on single notes for edgier country-style picking. It also stacks very well with other dirt pedals to give them a natural-sounding extra gain stage.