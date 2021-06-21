Never run out of space with massive Prime Day savings on external SSDs and storage devices

Ok, so you're never going to fall in love with an external hard drive like you would a new electric guitar or synthesizer , but if you’re a music maker in 2021, having a spacious and speedy external drive is just as important as having a sexy instrument in or under your hands.

An external drive is ideal for storing and securing sample libraries and projects, not to mention video files, images and more.

There are loads of options available in this year's Prime Day sales at Amazon, but we've rounded up what we think are some of the best options. Below you'll find compact options, rugged drives for music-makers on the go and storage capacities up to 5TB.

Need a new laptop? Check out these Prime Day MacBook M1 deals

UK deals

Samsung T7 2TB External SSD: Was £304.79, now £203.39

Keep those prized demos (and everything else) under proverbial lock and key, with 2TB of storage from the folks at Samsung. It's small and portable, but lightning-quick thanks to USB 3.2 Gen 2 inside. It's able to withstand being dropped from 2 metres, and with how manic some gigs can get, that's a big help. Save a hefty £101.40 this Prime Day.View Deal

SanDisk Extreme Pro 2TB SSD: Was £428.99, now £269.99

Save your valuable data from disappearing before your very eyes with this rugged, IP55 water resistant hard drive. It's housed in a Fort Knox style silicon shell and features a highly useful carabiner clip for when you're out and about - and with two-meter drop resistance to top it all off, this SSD is frankly a bit of a monster. Grab a great deal this Prime Day and save £159.View Deal

WD 5 TB My Passport Portable Hard Drive: £124.99 , £89.99

Need a slim, ultra-portable solution for carrying your files to and from gigs? Well, the WD 5 TB My Passport portable hard drive may be the best option for you. Get five TB of storage, password protection, and WD Backup software, all for only £89 at Amazon this Prime Day! View Deal

WD 4 TB My Passport Portable Hard Drive: £104.99 , £81.99

The 4 terabyte option is also available for only £81.99! View Deal

WD 2 TB My Passport for Mac Portable Drive: £69.99 , £56.99

Are you a Mac user? Well, you may want to take advantage of this great deal on the WD 2 TB My Passport for Mac, in this rather cool midnight blue colour. This hard drive is Genius compatible and is designed to work with Mac. Save your £13 this Prime Day. View Deal

US deals

Samsung T5 Portable SSD 2TB Hard Drive: $249.99 , $189.99

With read-write speeds of up to 540 MB/s, password protection, AES 256-bit hardware encryption, and a fully metal design that fits in the palm of your hand, this might be one of the best portable hard drives for DJ's and gigging musicians - especially with a discount of 29%. View Deal

SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD: Was $309.99, now $227.99

Designed to keep your files safe in the most demanding conditions, the SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD offers 1050MB/s read and up to 1000MB/s write speeds, as well as up to 2-meter drop protection - so it's safe to say it will handle any gigging situation you throw at it. View Deal

SanDisk 1TB Extreme PRO Portable SSD: $249.99 , now $149.99

Two terabytes of storage overkill for your needs? Well, don't worry, Amazon has you covered with the SanDisk 1TB Extreme PRO Portable SSD, which is now only $149.99. View Deal

WD 1TB My Passport SSD External Drive: $199.99 , $129.99

We know how important your demos are to you - even if you won't let anyone hear them. That's why it's so important to have a reliable and robust place to store them. This sleek hard drive is capable of speeds up to 1050MB/s and is drop resistant up to 6.5ft, and right now, you can save 35% off at Amazon. View Deal

LaCie Rugged Mini 5TB External Hard Drive: $149.99 , $104.49

Well, you certainly won't lose this hard drive easily! Bag yourself 27% off this five terabyte portable hard drive right now at Amazon. Your future hit songs are safe no matter the terrain, as this tangerine hard drive is drop proof and water resistance.View Deal

LaCie Rugged Mini 1TB External Hard Drive: $84.99 , $49.99

Don't have enough hit song ideas in you to fill a five terabyte drive? Well, don't worry, you can still pick up a bargain on the one terabyte option. View Deal

Head straight for the best Prime Day music deals on Amazon and beyond...