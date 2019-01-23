NAMM 2019: Model:Samples could be the affordable and accessible Elektron groovebox you’ve always wanted

NAMM 2019: Elektron looks to be making a move into the music technology mainstream with the Model:Samples groovebox. A more accessible and affordable proposition than many of the Swedish company’s other products, this is a compact device that’s designed to be picked up and played.

Model:Samples is a six-track groovebox that comes with 300 preset sounds that are supplied by Splice. These range from the familiar - kicks, snares, hi-hats, etc - to more esoteric tones. You can also import your own samples or buy additional sound packs.

It’s fair to say that this could be the most tactile and intuitive Elektron device yet, thanks to its one function per knob control panel. This should make sound shaping a breeze, and your tones can be played using six velocity-sensitive pads. Patterns can be recorded live, or via the step sequencer.

These are the basics, but Elektron cites these other key features, too:

Control All lets you twist your sounds to oblivion. Then use Reload to take you back to where you started

Use Parameter Locks to automate parameters. Each step can have a totally different sound

Load six samples at once - just like a kit. Great when you have made a Pattern with Parameter Locks, LFOs etc… Load six new samples to instantly experiment and come up with unique and unexpected results

Write basslines and melodies using Chromatic Mode

New Chance parameter. Chance determines the possibility whether the sequencer steps on a track are triggered or not. Combining Chance with the Control All functionality can lead to many interesting results and happy accidents

Record sequences with or without quantization. Steps can be micro-timed with individual Swing control per track

Individual Step Length per track

Individual Tempo Multiplier per track

Class compliant USB audio 2.0

As things stand, it looks like the Model:Samples can only be powered from the mains, but a battery pack is in development. Further specs are below, and the good news is that the device will be released in February.

The price is appealing, too: at $449/£410, the Model:Samples isn’t quite an impulse buy, but it’s certainly going to tempt a lot of people, particularly those who’ve always wanted an Elektron device but have never quite been able to justify the cost or been scared off by their perceived complexity.

More details on the Elektron website, and from our NAMM team later this week.

Elektron Model:Samples specs

6 Audio tracks (all of which may be used as MIDI tracks as well)

6 × Velocity sensitive pads

96 Projects

96 Patterns per Project

1 × Sample playback engine per track

1 × Resonant multimode filter per track

1 × Assignable LFO per track

Delay and reverb send FX

Elektron sequencer up to 64 steps with unique length and scale settings per track

Real-time or grid recording of notes and parameters

64 MB sample memory

1 GB storage

Class compliant USB audio 2.0

1 × 1/4″ Headphones output

2 × 1/4″ Balanced main outputs

1 × Hi-speed (micro) USB 2.0 port

1 × 3.5 mm standard audio minijack (TRS) for MIDI In

1 × 3.5 mm standard audio minijack (TRS) for MIDI Out/Thru

2 × slots for attaching Powerhandle BP-1 (battery pack to be released at a later date)

Included in the box

Power Supply PSU-4

Micro USB Cable USB-2

MIDI adapter (5-pin DIN to 3.5mm TRS minijack)

––––––––––––––––––––––––––

NAMM 2019 - all the news

The dust is settling, but our ears are still ringing. You'll find all the stories that counted in our massive news hub. Below, enjoy our editors' findings as we regrouped at the end of the show.