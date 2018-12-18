NAMM 2019: Dynaudio is offering unsigned musicians the chance to be the stars of the show

NAMM 2019: The Winter NAMM Show is a trade-only event, but Dynaudio and NAMM have teamed up to give unsigned musicians a reason to head to Anaheim in January, too.

For the duration of the show, the Dynaudio Unheard mobile studio will be parked right outside the front of the convention center and will host 12 free recording sessions. If you fancy securing one of them, you can sign up to be considered on the Dynaudio website.

The studio is built out of shipping containers and has been touring the world in search of new artists. One side is made of glass, so everyone outside can see what’s going on, and the audio is piped out too through a front-of-house system.

Successful applicants will get one hour of studio time in the company of award-winning producer and mixer Ashley Shepherd, the results of which are yours to do what you like with. So, as well as having the ear of the world’s musical instrument industry, you’ll also walk off with a pro-quality recording.

You can find out more and sign up on the Dynaudio website. The NAMM Show takes place between 24 and 27 January.