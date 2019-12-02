It's been a busy weekend for synth sellers, which means that, sadly, many of the best deals have expired or sold out. There are still some Cyber Monday bargains to be had, though, particularly if you fancy a cheap Moog, a cut-price Kronos or a marked-down MiniBrute.

Here's a round-up of what's still available...

MusicRadar's best Cyber Monday synth deals

Moog Grandmother: was $899.99, now $799.99

A fine semi-modular synth with genuine Moog pedigree. You might just consider selling your grandmother to get one... especially at this price.

Moog Mother-32: was $599.99, now $499

Moog has delivered an exciting entry point into the world of patchable analogue synthesis and you can get $100 off the price at Sweetwater.

Moog Minitaur: was $499.99, now $399

This powerful, felixible, deep bass synth with that classic Moog solid build was well priced even before Sweetwater sliced $100 off.

Korg Kronos 88: $3,799.99 $3,299.99 at Guitar Center

With its 88-note hammer action keyboard, the Kronos 88 is perfect for pianists, and its phenomenal synthesis and sequencing capabilities mean that it's ready for anything. And did we mention that you can save $500?

View Deal

Korg Kronos 73: $3,499.99 $2999.99 at Guitar Center

If you want a Kronos with a hammer action keyboard but also need something a bit more portable, the 73-note model could be the one to go for. And with $500 off, you'd be advised to go for it now.

View Deal

Korg Kronos 61: $3,099.99 $2,599.99 at Guitar Center

The cheapest, most compact Kronos you can buy, but it has the same great synthesis engine and sequencing features as the larger models. And that $500 saving will make it sound all the sweeter.

View Deal