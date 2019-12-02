It's been a busy weekend for synth sellers, which means that, sadly, many of the best deals have expired or sold out. There are still some Cyber Monday bargains to be had, though, particularly if you fancy a cheap Moog, a cut-price Kronos or a marked-down MiniBrute.
Here's a round-up of what's still available...
MusicRadar's best Cyber Monday synth deals
Moog DFAM: was $599.99, now $499.99
Save $100 on this unique and inspiring percussion synth, and the perfect partner to the Mother-32. View Deal
Moog Grandmother: was $899.99, now $799.99
A fine semi-modular synth with genuine Moog pedigree. You might just consider selling your grandmother to get one... especially at this price.View Deal
Moog Mother-32: was $599.99, now $499
Moog has delivered an exciting entry point into the world of patchable analogue synthesis and you can get $100 off the price at Sweetwater.View Deal
Moog Minitaur: was $499.99, now $399
This powerful, felixible, deep bass synth with that classic Moog solid build was well priced even before Sweetwater sliced $100 off.View Deal
Korg Kronos 88:
$3,799.99 $3,299.99 at Guitar Center
With its 88-note hammer action keyboard, the Kronos 88 is perfect for pianists, and its phenomenal synthesis and sequencing capabilities mean that it's ready for anything. And did we mention that you can save $500?
View Deal
Korg Kronos 73:
$3,499.99 $2999.99 at Guitar Center
If you want a Kronos with a hammer action keyboard but also need something a bit more portable, the 73-note model could be the one to go for. And with $500 off, you'd be advised to go for it now.
View Deal
Korg Kronos 61:
$3,099.99 $2,599.99 at Guitar Center
The cheapest, most compact Kronos you can buy, but it has the same great synthesis engine and sequencing features as the larger models. And that $500 saving will make it sound all the sweeter.
View Deal
Roland Boutique SH-01A synth: was $389.99, now $299.99
Sounds of the classic SH-101 synthesizer via ACB tech, with added Unison, Chord, and four-voice Polyphonic modes. This bundle also comes with 4x AA batteries, velcro cable ties and it looks like they've thrown in a MIDI cable too.View Deal
Roland FA-06 Music Workstation: was $1,399.99, now $999.99
A lightweight and gig-ready body with 61-note velocity-sensitive keyboard with over 2000 sounds from the flagship INTEGRA-7 sound module, including SuperNATURAL synth and acoustic tones and drums.View Deal
Arturia MiniBrute 2 synth: was $649, now $449 at Sam Ash
An expanded synth engine, semi-modular architecture and flexible control options make this a seriously competitive monosynth, and it's currently available at seriously competitive price.View Deal
Arturia MiniBrute 2S synth: was
$649, now $449 at Sam Ash
If you're happy to trade a keyboard for performance pads and a more flexible sequencer, the MiniBrute 2S is a great synth, and this is a great price for it.View Deal