Is this $799 Roland V-Drums discount the best drum deal we’ll see ahead of Black Friday?

With drum shops gearing up for the festive season, now could be the ideal time to pick up a great Black Friday drum deal on an electronic drum set . It might only be the start of November, but right now Sweetwater is counting down the days to Black Friday 2019 with a host of fantastic deals on percussion gear.

Whether you’re just starting out, or you’re looking for a reliable, great sounding kit for quiet home practice and recording, an electronic drum kit is a great way to go. Not only can the right kit help you prepare for your next gig or session away from the glare of your bandmates, but the latest models really do sound and feel like playing the real thing.

So, what about these deals? One of the biggest highlights is the $129.99 saving you can make right now on the Roland TD-17 KV, part of the award-winning Roland TD-17 V-Drums series . Sweetwater will even throw a free drum mat (worth $129) into the mix to keep your kit planted and your carpet or hard floors damage-free.

When we first played the top-level TD-17KVX it blew our minds - thanks to a great build, all-mesh pads, Bluetooth-toting module and fantastic on-board sounds - and it received 5 stars in our review . The only difference between the KV on sale here and the KVX is that the KV comes with one less cymbal and a hi-hat controller pedal rather than stand-mounted hi-hat – it’s practically the same kit. You can get all this, plus the free drum mat, for $1,199.99.

Roland TD-17KV e-kit: just $1,199.99, with a FREE drum mat

The TD-17 range hits the sweet spot in Roland’s V-drums range for features, sound and playing experience at an affordable price. Today, the KV edition is $129 off and comes complete with a free drum mat. An unmissable deal!View Deal

If you’ve got a little more cash to splash, the Roland TD-25K electronic drum set has also received a significant price drop at Sweetwater. We’re big fans of this kit’s minimal module, with a focus on great sounds, a realistic playing experience and unbelievable expression. Right now you can bag one for just $1,999.99, down from $2,778.99, and get a free $200 Sweetwater gift card as part of the bargain.

Roland TD-25K: $1,999.99 @Sweetwater + free $200 gift card

This e-kit deal is an absolute steal, considering it was originally $2,778.99. A cutting-edge piece of kit for home practice and home recording, the TD-25K features all the power of Roland’s flagship drums in an affordable package. You can use your $200 gift card to pick up some sticks, headphones or a new amp, too!View Deal

Hybrid drumming is a major buzzword right now, but it can be an expensive game to get into. If your budget won’t stretch to a Roland SPD-SX or an Alesis MultiPad then the Kat Percussion KTMP1 Multipad Drum and Percussion Pad could be a great starting point. A great companion to your acoustic drum set, it enables you to expand your palette with electronic sounds, loops and backing tracks. You could even use it as a great high-tech practice pad. Right now, Sweetwater has knocked 20 bucks off the asking price, dropping it below $100.