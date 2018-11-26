The 5 best new electronic percussion products of 2018

The Rhythm Best in drums 2018 polls received an astonishing 100,000 votes, and we're now ready to roll out the winners. The nominees were what we considered to be the drummers and gear that have excelled in 2018. Here, we present the best new electronic percussion product of 2018. First up we have the 2Box DrumIt 3 drum module...

We say: Despite a slightly complicated user interface, the Drumit Three module is a seriously powerful machine, which comes in at an affordable price.

