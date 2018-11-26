The 5 best new electronic percussion products of 2018
5. 2Box DrumIt 3 drum module
The Rhythm Best in drums 2018 polls received an astonishing 100,000 votes, and we're now ready to roll out the winners. The nominees were what we considered to be the drummers and gear that have excelled in 2018. Here, we present the best new electronic percussion product of 2018. First up we have the 2Box DrumIt 3 drum module...
We say: Despite a slightly complicated user interface, the Drumit Three module is a seriously powerful machine, which comes in at an affordable price.
Read the review: 2Box DrumIt 3 drum module review
4. Alesis Command Mesh
We say: Alesis has done a fine job with the Command Mesh. The pads alone make it a worthy contender, while the range of sounds on offer followed by the sample playback option make this a kit that will take a long time to outgrow.
Read the review: Alesis Command Mesh review
3. ATV aDrums Artist Standard
We say: aDrums definitely push the electronic concept forward, and we can see this kit being used on stages without apology.
Read the review: ATV aDrums Artist Standard review
2. Yamaha EAD10 Electronic Acoustic Drum module
We say: We wondered that while doing so much, the EAD might be a jack of all trades without mastering any of them. But this is Yamaha, and the EAD is a triumphant move into an area of the market we’ve been waiting to see.
Read the review: Yamaha EAD10 Electronic Acoustic Drum module review
Winner: Roland TD-17KVX
We say: It’s not an entry-level, affordable kit, and the outlay is still a big investment, but the level of sound quality, features and playability sets a new benchmark for those looking for V-Drums they aren’t going to outgrow in a hurry.
Read the review: Roland TD-17KVX review