Is $299 for the Model:Samples the cheapest Elektron groovebox deal ever?

The six-track sampler is currently $100 more affordable than usual

A more accessible and affordable proposition than many of the Swedish company’s other products, the Model:Samples is a compact device that’s designed to be picked up and played. And, this Cyber Monday, you can bring one home for $100 less than you usually would.

Model:Samples is a six-track groovebox that comes with 300 preset sounds courtesy of Splice. These cover both rhythmic and esoteric bases, and you can import your own, too.

With a one-knob-per-function interface, Model:Samples is a breeze to use, and you get six velocity-sensitive pads, too. You can record live or use the step sequencer.

If Model:Samples' launch price of $399 felt cheap for an Elektron product, the $299 sale price puts it in bargain basement territory. If you're been hesitating, snap one up while you can.

Elektron Model:Samples groovebox $399 $299 at Sweetwater
The Model:Samples was already Elektron's most affordable sampling groovebox, but with a $100 discount, it's practically a budget one. If you want one, now's the time to buy.View Deal

