Introducing the UK Guitar Show, the ultimate weekend celebrating all things guitar

You may have heard rumblings already, but we’re pleased to announce the UK Guitar Show, set to take place on 29 and 30 September at Olympia, London.

To celebrate the launch of the show, for one weekend only, from 10 AM 9 June, we have big savings on day and weekend tickets. If you get in before the end of Sunday 10 June, you can grab day tickets for £12.50, and a full weekend ticket for only £17.50! That's half-price for either.

Brought to you by the organisers of the London Drum Show and the London Bass Guitar Show and in association with MusicRadar, Guitarist, Total Guitar and Guitar Techniques, the UK Guitar Show is set to be the ultimate weekend celebrating all things guitar.

A host of the world’s biggest guitar brands are set to showcase their gear, while we’re set to announce a wide range of big-name players for the main stage and acoustic masterclasses.

There will be guitar lessons with top tutors for players of all ability, vintage and classic gear showcases, in-depth panel discussions where you can ask your burning questions, and even the Guitar Garage, where you can get your guitar playing and sounding better than ever.

The event also plays host to the live final of Guitarist of the Year on 29 September, which coincides with this year’s World Guitar Day.

That’s not to mention the open mic jams, ‘60 years of British tone’ feature and star signing sessions.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on 9 June via the UK Guitar Show website , and will be half-price for just 24 hours.

