Ibanez is giving away 3 Tube Screamer Minis and tickets to the UK Guitar Show!

Following the success of their recent AZ Premium Swirl giveaway, Ibanez want to give you and a friend the chance to join them at the UK Guitar Show & London Bass Guitar Show – and then to send you home with one of their outstanding Tube Screamer Mini overdrive pedals.

There are three prizes in total. Winners will receive a pair of tickets to the hottest guitar event of the year and a Tube Screamer Mini, which they will collect at the show.

To be in with a chance of winning, all you have to do is follow Ibanez UK on Instagram and they will contact the winner.

Yes, it's that simple.

This is the prize, folks. (Image credit: Ibanez)

Since its launch at NAMM 2015, Ibanez's Tube Screamer Mini has been one of our favourite small format pedals, indeed, one of our favourite overdrives, period!

Featuring the JRC4558D IC chip as the much sought-after TS808 models, it is just the thing for some midrange crunch or for adding some thick warmth to your singlecoil tone. Using it is almost as easy as entering this competition: there's a tone control, level to control the pedal's output, and a big knob in the centre to dial in how much drive you want. Any simpler and, well, even your drummer would want one (c'mon, that's what you were thinking).

The UK Guitar Show & London Bass Guitar Show takes place this weekend (21-22 September) at the Business Design Centre London. See here for more information about the full programme and tickets.

There will be all kinds of cool exhibits, vintage gear, masterclasses, and guest artists including Devin Townsend and, yes, Paul Gilbert, who will be holding one of the aforementioned masterclasses and a Q&A afterwards.

Sorry, Paul. This TS Mini is not for you, but we are pretty sure you already have one.

Everyone else, good luck and see you at the show.