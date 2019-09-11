7 Reasons why you can't miss the 2019 UK Guitar Show & London Bass Guitar Show

The 2019 UK Guitar Show & London Bass Guitar Show is fast upon us and tickets are selling fast.

And the good news is there are still some tickets left and a little time left to buy them. The show takes place at the Business Design Centre in London on 21-22 September.

Tickets are priced £21.44 for an adult day pass, £16.08 for students and £10.72 for children aged 10 to 15. Weekend tickets are priced £34.30. These prices include booking fee and you can get your tickets here.

Don't delay! Because here are seven reasons why this is going to be the unmissable guitar event of the year.

1. Inspiring Artists

That's right – this year's show is packed with talent. You can expect performances from the guitar and bass legends such as Devin Townsend, Nick Beggs, Eric Gales, John Patitucci, Ariane Cap, Smith & Brewer, Lari Basilio, Cody Wright, Ciro Manna & Lorenzo Feliciati and Seven Decades playing George Harrison's Futurama guitar.

Oh, heck! We nearly forgot; Paul Gilbert will be in attendance, too, hosting a masterclass, sharing shred wisdom, some stories, and there will be a Q&A so you can pick his brain.

2. Gear Galore

Those with Gear Acquisition Syndrome might want to skip this bit. Well, you won't want to but you might need to, because some of the biggest manufacturers in the business will be showcasing the hottest new gear.

The likes of Fender, Martin, Blackstar, Faith, Peavey, Marshall, Ibanez, Ernie Ball and Orange will be joining a whole host of independent brands at the event.

So head on over and be among the first to check out the latest gear!

3. Improve your Groove

No matter what level you are at, there are masterclasses and workshops to improve your playing, and there is always something new to learn, a top tip to take you to a higher level.

Justin Sandercoe, Andy Guitar, Steve Lawson and Phil Mann and more will be on-hand with a syllabus covering everything from blues jamming and rethinking your playing, to advice on how to survive as a musician on the road.

4. Guitarist of the Year Finals

Watch all the drama as the Guitarist, Acoustic Guitarist, Young Guitarist and Bassist of the year competitions reach their conclusion. Using gear from the likes of Ernie Ball, Takamine, Orange and PRS Guitars, contestants will be judged by an all-star panel as they battle it out to be crowned 2019 champion right there onstage.

5. Vintage and Rare Gear

Get up close and personal with some truly classic instruments courtesy Seven Decades in the Vintage Zone. The Seven Decades nine-piece band will also play two sets with George Harrison's iconic Futurama guitar on both Saturday and Sunday. It is the first time Harrison's guitar has been played since 1961.

Listen to what it sounded like in the late Beatle's hands below.

6. Mini Gigs and more

Even before you enter the show there will be all kinds of mini performances to enjoy. Keep an eye out for details on our exclusive after-hours event on Saturday night – coming soon!

7. An unforgettable weekend

What could be better than hanging out with fellow guitarists and being surrounded by nothing but the best gear, artists, instruments and experts out there?

No matter your age or ability, you don't want to miss this year's UK Guitar Show & London Bass Guitar Show! Check out the show programme to plan your weekend now.

Again, advance tickets are still available until midnight on 20 September, after which full price tickets will go on sale at the door.

Oh, and PSA for all Takamine owners: Bring along your Takamine and for a £5 charity donation you can give your guitar the ultimate spa day with a restring and setup from Mr Makoto Terasaki , Takamine's general manager and one of Japan's finest luthiers.

Space is limited, so reserve your slot here.