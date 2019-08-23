Paul Gilbert to host a guitar masterclass and Q&A at the UK Guitar Show

Paul Gilbert will be hosting a masterclass and Q&A session at this year’s UK Guitar Show & London Bass Guitar Show.

Gilbert joins the likes of Devin Townsend, Lari Basillio and John Patitucci among the artists who will attend the event, which will be held from 21-22 September at the Business Design Centre, London.

The biggest names in guitar and bass will be exhibiting the latest gear at the show. There will be vintage gear, live luthiery, performances, workshops and clinics. Also, Mr Makoto Terasaki, general manager of Takamine and one of Japan’s finest luthiers, will be holding a special restringing and setup service for Takamine owners.

And the appearance of Gilbert – one of the brightest stars in the constellation of shred and great conversation – is sure to be one of the event’s highlights.

Gilbert’s electrifying playing and melodic sensibility has lit up the G3 tour, made Racer X a touchstone of shred and saw Mr Big conquer the airwaves and charts – and now he is arriving in London to talk guitar, and share some of his considerable wisdom.

While he bring his drill? Who can say? We can say that these are the 10 guitarists who blew Paul Gilbert's mind, and that this event is not to be missed.

Tickets are selling fast – book yours here.

The irrepressible Mr Gilbert will also be playing the nearby O2 Islington Academy on Sunday 22 September, just a two-minute walk from the show. You can book tickets here. The closest tube is Angel.

For the full programme of events, see the UK Guitar Show & London Bass Guitar Show.